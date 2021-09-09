Nigeria joins 5G network as FEC okays policy

…approves N1.62bn for Nasarawa water scheme, power sector

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the National Policy on Fifth Generation (5G) Network for Nigeria’s Digital Economy. The Council, chaired by President Muhammmadu Buhari, gave the approval, following a presentation by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami. This is to take-off with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement forwarded to State House Correspondents by the Technical Assistant on Information Technology to the minister, Dr. Femi Adeluyi, after the FEC meeting yesterday. According to him, the 5G network offer significant advantages over the current technologies. Some of its advantages include much lower latency, higher bandwidth, greater device density, longer battery life for nodes and greater network flexibility. Several countries, he said, have already commenced the deployment of 5G and are enjoying its benefits. These countries include the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Korea, South Africa and Lesotho.

“The National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), chaired by Pantami, will soon release spectrum to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) that meet all the required conditions,” he stated. The Council also approved a total sum.of N1,627,032,625 for the rehabilitation of Nasarawa Water Scheme and procurements of maintenance equipments for the Minis-ry of Power. Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, said the two memos he presented were approved.

The first, according to him was for the award of contract for procurement of 40 sets of 330 kV isolators for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). The contract, according to him, was awarded in favour of Messrs Hinterland Associates Ltd. at the sum. of $989,346.15 as foreign component and N64,236,625 at local component including 7.5% VAT to be delivered within six months.

The second, Aliyu said, was for the procurement of one set of 132 kV Chrome Temporary Circuit Breakers. 16 sets of 33 kV ABB Circuit Breakers and 25 sets of 33 kV compound units, lightning arrestors for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). The procurement of the equipments to be used on the national grid was awarded in favour of Messrs M2 International Limited in the sum of N362,796,000 inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a delivery period of six months.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Garba Shehu, also disclosed that the Council approved the sum of N1.2 billion contract for the emergency rehabilitation of the Nasarawa water supply scheme. He explained that floods had, last year, destroyed Nassarawa township and the waterworks and as a result, pipe borne water became unavailable to the communities. Shehu said the Federal Government undertook the rehabilitation of the water scheme in order to checkmate the outbreak of water borne diseases since the state could not afford to handle it.

The Presidential spokesman added that the Council approved the policy on food and nutrition for the country and for the Attorney General to proceed with the process of ratifying promotional frame work for Occupational Safety and Health Convention.

