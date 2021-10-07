Nigeria joins foreign navies to combat insecurity, sea robbery

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has joined French and Italian Navies to combat insecurity, sea robbery, piracy, trafficking in humans, narcotics and other irregularities at sea, especially in the region of the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) to secure international trade.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa disclosed this at a briefing with the Consul General of France in Lagos, Mrs. Laurence Monmayrant and the Italian Consul general, Mr. Maurizio Busenelli, held at the Conference room of the headquarters of the WNC, Apapa Gbassa said that: “The joint exercise of the three navies would involve Italian Navy Ship (ITS), Antonio Marceglia and French Navy (FNS), Commandant Ducuing and five of the Nigerian navy ships, helicopters and special boat service.”

He said, “Piracy, Sea robbery all forms of criminalities on the water ways are a threat to international trade, a threat to relations between nations and even a threat to life. “It is in recognition of these that the Nigerian Navy, knowing the global nature or the effects of these criminalities, collaborates with the foreign allies.

“The exercise is one of such initiatives to see to us addressing the negative act being conducted by some elements in our waters. Act such as piracy, sea robbery, trafficking in humans, narcotics and others irregularities at sea. “Your presence in our country cannot be denied that is beneficial to both nations. Now the issue we have around the GoG in the negative sense constitutes a threat to the international trade and the regional peace, which we are very glad the French Navy is collaborating with us to help us attend to and resolve.” Mrs. Monmayrant, who represented the Ambassador in Nigeria, said that: “We‘ve had a very long lasting cooperation with the Nigerian Navy, because we have a common goal which is to fight against insecurity at sea, especially in this region of the Gulf of Guinea and to secure international trade on such a major maritime route.”

