Nigeria joins World Logistics Passport as strategic hub

Nigeria has joined the World Logistics Passport (WLP) as a hub, with the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) as the coordinating partner. Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa, with a vibrant and diverse industrial base and rapidly expanding regional and global trade interests.

In 2019, product exports totaled $63.8 billion with trade accounting for 25 per cent of GDP. With access to the WLP network, Nigerian traders will have the opportunity to enhance the connectivity and efficiency of their cargo operations. This in turn will open up trade routes – allowing for faster, cheaper access to new markets particularly in Asia, Latin America and across Africa.

Speaking on the development, H.E, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “We view West Africa as a long-term growth market, with Nigeria spearheading growth in the region. The WLP helps deliver economic growth and create jobs by boosting trade, principally by making a country’s products more competitive through more efficient supply chains.

For Nigerian traders, this means discovering new opportunities through our network across the African continent and beyond.” Nigeria has joined the WLP alongside other African nations including South Africa, Senegal, Morocco, Kenya, Ethiopia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Burkina Faso and Guinea. On his part, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation in Nigeria, said: “Joining the WLP is about bolstering global trade opportunities for Nigerian businesses and accelerating Nigeria’s already fast paced growth

