Nigeria, Korea showcase joint traditional clothing project

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria (KCCN), have showcased a joint traditional clothing design project in Abuja.

The project is designed to mark the 10th anniversary of the establishment of KCCN in the country, and had both Nigerian and Korean designers make each other’s traditional clothing style such as using local fabrics of ankara to make the Korean hanbok and making Nigerian traditional attires with Korean fabric.

Director-General of the NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, who graced the event at Retro Africa Gallery Abuja with his wife, received and wore traditional Yoruba attires made of Korean fabric Hanbok, designed and sewn by Korean designers.

The Hanbok is the traditional attire of Korean people that has a history of over 1,600 years. Coloured with natural dyes, beautiful in its own right, the core of hanbok is its graceful shape and vibrant colours. Similarly, Nigeria has a rich and beautiful array of fabrics and traditional attires including ankara.

The DG, who was impressed with the project, said he hoped it would lead to more collaborations between fashion designers of both countries.

