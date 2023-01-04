‘Nigeria lacks capacity to stop illegal fishing by foreigners’

Despite its stringent rules, findings have revealed that Nigeria lacks capacity to stop Asian and European fishing companies from plying the trade on the country’s waters. A trawler operator and Chairman of Ship Owners Forum (SOF), Mrs Margaret Orakwusi, stated this while commenting on Nigeria’s fishing resource plundering. She explained: “There are fisheries lab that the private and government sector put together to analyse products for export and since the establishment of that lab, no product has failed analysis anywhere in the world. “They come and they have nothing at stake; they fish in the most irregular and irresponsible manner and they don’t conform to any rules and regulations and of course they are stealing.” Meanwhile a report by Nigerian Trawler Owners Association (NITOA) has said that more than 600,000 indirect jobs have been cut off in the sector because of lack of regulation and activities of sea robbers in the last two decades. The association noted that some facilities, equipment and infrastructure worth $5.2 billion were already rusting at various fishing jetties due to the harsh operating environment It explained that the subsector of the economy had lost some of its industrial fishing trawlers to sea robbers and pirates. The association added that in the last two decades, no fewer than 130 vessels had gone into extinction, stressing that about 50 companies wholly owned by Nigerians as at 1995 had depleted to 12. Also, Orakwusi, who also the Chief Executive Officer, Morbod Group, alleged that fish poachers with foreign vessels had failed to conform to rules and regulations on African waters, explaining that foreign vessels extract the bottom- to-the-top approach without considering the future. The CEO stressed that there were certain sizes of fish, the juveniles and the big ones, that lay the golden eggs that are not permitted to be caught. According to her, “we all know that bigger vessels come from all these world powers to poach our resources and we may not be able to arrest them.” She said that Africa had lost billions of dollars to foreigners that come with big vessels. Orakwusi said: ”A very interesting question is where they find a market for the stolen products from Africa because the sea has law and order. As one take seafood product from an environment, analysis will tell where it comes from, so the question again is who provide a market for them. “It is an international conspiracy. For me, to have customers buying my products, they can close their eyes, identify my products and say where it is coming from. They can also say that it has passed all their stringent rules and regulations; so these other people that steal, who is providing a market for them. “For those of us who are licensed by different African government, we fish in a regular manner. Our activities are highly monitored, so there is no space to play games. What we do is highly scientific for us to be able to market our products outside Nigeria. We in the industrial fishing do more of shellfish, which means it’s for export market and the regulators cut across Nigeria. ”We have regulators from European Union and when you hear about regulation, it’s the toughest you can get anywhere. This is because right from the ship to every corner of the vessel, it must be in accordance to their standards. Even with those that work for us, their hygiene, medication, everything is highly monitored.” Orakwusi stressed the need for constant inspection of water and products to avoid pollution. She added that some African countries claimed that these poachers used dynamite, which had resulted in dead rotten fish at seashores. Orakwusi said: “I am taking time to explain this because contaminated products are not from us, otherwise our country will have been sanctioned. The question is where are they coming from, and it is from these poachers.”

