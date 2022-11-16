Nigeria lacks recycling plants for expired containers at ports

Nigeria has no recycling plants to reproduce expired containers being dumped by shipping lines in Nigerian ports. The Country Director, Ocean and Cargo Limited, Aare Jide Taiwo, explained that lack of regulation against dumping of expired containers in Nigerian ports was responsible and that the imposition of fines by government were aiding shipping companies to deliberately stack cargoes in expired containers to Nigerian ports, leading to the large number of expired containers inside Nigerian ports terminals.

Taiwo stressed that some of the shipping lines used containers that were about to expire and choose to abandon them, saying that it was economically cheaper for them to dispose of such containers in the port. Taiwo added: “The international best practice is for containers to be in use for five to six years and during which they can be refurbished two times before its life span expires. “Most of the shipping companies strategically make use of containers that are about to expire to bring goods into our country and choose to abandon them back here which is economically cheap for them as a form of disposing them off since Nigeria does not impose heavy fines on shipping agencies that engage in dumping containers.

“If such containers can be taken over by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in good time, it should be bided for by members of the public that needs them in order to decongest the terminals and create spaces for newly arrived containers. I will appeal to the NPA to grant more organisations, who are willing to invest in container terminals approval to own them and adequate transfer will be done so as to decongest the ports.” He explained that lack of adequate infrastructure and automation were major challenges of Nigerian ports, saying that the roads into and out of the ports should be built and completed on time.

The country director added that the lack of good roads delayed the process of transporting cleared goods out of the port environment. He said: “It causes a lot of delays for imported goods to leave the port and also results in expensive transportation services which in the long run put additional cost on the goods.

“Secondly, automation is an issue. If NPA introduces 100 per cent automation in the clearing process, this will reduce the clearing time procedure. it will also reduce the crowding and daily traffic issues at the ports. in the long run, this will have very positive impact on the economy because the percentage of revenue generated from our seaports determines part of the GDP of our economy.

“If the automation system is properly incorporated, it will as well create job opportunities for the youth who can work from any part of Nigeria to carry out their daily operations.” Also, he said that most of the trucks using the port had no businesses being parked by the roadsides within the port environment, noting that it impedes the free movement in and out of the port. According to him, “once NPA introduces full automation system for clearance processes, the trailer park could be in another state and the logistics approval will be given to private companies. “When the containers are ready for pick up, importers will contact the transportation company online and send to them necessary documents to pick up the container, hence the reason the logistics company have to be registered under NPA with approved licences. “For accountability, all these licences will generate additional revenue for NPA as regulator. This will solve the problem of long queue and trailers parking on the road side and blocking free vehicular movement.”

