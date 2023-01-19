‘Nigeria lacks tech experts, infrastructure to push 5G technology’

Nigeria telecoms operators have been striving to launch and deploy 5G services across the country. The deployment of the new technology requires experts in cloud computing, network function virtualisation, software defined networking, application network and cloud security and blockchain artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and others. Industry players said lack of experts in the field has been the major challenge for Nigeria apart from the infrastructural challenge.

They said the industry needed more skilled manpower for the country to get it right. According to the industry players, there is a huge gap in the demand for skilled tech workers not only in Nigeria but in some other countries as well. A tech expert, Emmanuel Adindo, who spoke to New Telegraph, gave instance of India, which reportedly needs at least 22 million skilled manpower by 2025 to reap the benefit of 5G, according to a report from Telecom Sector Skills Council (TSSC). According to him, there is a huge requirement for upskilling and reskilling of the current manpower in the telecoms industry, while stating the need for operators to partner with the government in building more skilled manpower in the sector. On his own, the Chief Executive Officer, Spectranet, Ajay Awasthi, identified lack of fibre infrastructure in the country. Awasthi had said the status of fibre deployment in Nigeria was still low compared to the population, which would hinder smooth 5G connectivity.

The Spectranet boss said 5G was needed for very high speed, low latency and its capacity to drive applications such as Internet of Things (IoT) among others “but to provide this high speed and low latency, there is need for greater fibre. “If you look at the number of towers, which are connected to fibre, knowing full well that 5G would on the towers through the antennas, with backhaul and switches among others connectivity can only be achieved with fibre infrastructure not through microwave because of latency and capacity issues. “There is hardly any fibre in Nigeria at this point. If you look at most of the European countries, the number of towers connected to fibres could be 50 to 60 per cent. If you look at the number of towers, which are connected to fibre in Nigeria, I am not sure it is up to 20 per cent and could even be lower.

Unless that is sorted out, 5G will remain a pipe dream in Nigeria.” Awasthi, who submitted that true 5G experience was going to be about two or three years from now, said tower companies had not started connecting their towers to fibre right now and unless that happens it may be difficult to push 5G. He said users would get it, but that it was going to be compromised. “Then the latency will be high as it is with 4G because you are using a microwave, but your speed will still be an issue,” he said. He also noted challenge in the satellite communications to deliver desired 5G experiences, saying though satellite provided very wide coverage, it does not usually come with issues because it is up there in the sky, “but it also has its challenges. “It has limited bandwidth and is very expensive. It is very expensive to operate satellites. It is good to offer coverage in areas, especially in rural areas because of coverage but you will not get a very high speed. Even if you get it, it will be very expensive. It is good to have speed but there are vast areas where there is still no coverage.”

