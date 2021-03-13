News

Nigeria lagging behind in $11trn digital economy -NITDA

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa, has lamented that Nigeria was lagging behind in the world’s $11 trillion digital economy, in spite of her huge population and potentials. Inuwa made the lamentation in Abuja, when the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola Basiru, paid him a courtesy visit in his office. Contrary to the thinking of many people, the NITDA boss pointed out that it was Data and not oil, that drove the economies of leading countries of the world today.

He also said Nigeria must key into digital economy and not persist on mono product system currently being practiced, saying that the agency, with the support of its supervising ministry, was already facilitating digitalisation process. The DG disclosed that a Centre for Robotics and Artificial Intelligence had been created by the agency for this purpose, noting that 20,000 young Nigerians across the states, were targeted for capacity building in the area of technology.

