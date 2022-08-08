News

Nigeria leads in space race in Africa – NASRDA

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has said that Nigeria is taking the lead in the space race among countries in Africa despite the numerous challenges facing the country, including insecurity and economic uncertainties.

 

The Head, Media and Corporate Communications of NASRDA, Dr Felix Ale, said with the historic communication between President John Kennedy of the United States of America (USA) and the Nigerian Prime Minister, Tafa Balewa, 59 years ago through satellite, the country has moved forward in space science and technology.

 

Ale in a lecture titled; “Space Science and Technology: Examining the roles of the press towards its evolution, promotion and educational benefits in developing nations,” delivered at a programme; “The Circuit,” organised by the OSRC chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), said Nigeria remains a glorious nation in Africa and in the global community in the space race.

 

According to him, the country is in not only in the space, like other developed nations of the world, but taking the lead in Africa with her Earth Observa tion and Communication Satellites in the orbit, Nigeriasat- 2 and Nigeriasat-X and a communication satellite (NIGCOMSAT 1R) in the space.

Ale said the on-going effort by the National Space Research and Space Agency on the utilisation of space resources for socio-economic development should not be seen as a right step, but also a timely decision that is in tandem with the aspiration of the founding fathers of the country.

 

Despite taking the lead in the space race among African nations, Ale said Nigeria should continue on the path of developing and utilising space-based technologies in its educational sector.

 

He lamented that a large proportion of Nigeria’s population live in rural and remote areas under conditions associated with poverty and lack of access to appropriate education

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

