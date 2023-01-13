News

Nigeria leads US, UK in cheap mobile Internet costs

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

With the average of $0.70 per 1GB of data, Nigeria is ranked 7th among the countries with cheapest mobile internet across the world in 2022. A report by a global research platform, Statista, indicated that Israel had the cheapest mobile internet in the world, with one gigabyte of data costing on average just $0.04 in 2022.

With three in four Israelis owning a smartphone, the country has an even higher smartphone penetration than the United States. This is according to UK-based price comparison website cable.co.uk, which analysed 5,292 mobile data plans across 233 countries. Nigeria ($0.70) leads Brazil ($0.74), United Kingdom ($0.79), Germany $2.67), Japan ($3.85), United State ($5.62), and all African countries. According to the data, Italy places second in the global ranking, with a low cost of $0.12 per 1GB. The country has excellent internet infrastructure with 5G now available to around 95 per cent of its residents. It also maintains the internet of neighbouring San Marino ($0.14), which places third in the global ranking.

 

Our Reporters

