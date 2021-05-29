Sports

Nigeria leads with 12 gold Medals in African Weightlifting Championship

Nigeria weightlifters are shinning like a million Stars at the African Weightlifting championships in Nairobi, Kenya by amassing a total of 12 gold medals at the event which is on going. Nigeria won six more gold medals on Friday making a total of 12 to brighten their chances of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. .The immediate past president of Nigeria Weightlifting federation Dr. Emeka Nwankwo presented medals to the Nigerian team alongside the president of Weightlifting Federation of Africa, Engr Melhel Khaled as the Nigerian National anthem dominated the arena of the event. Nigeria won 5 gold , 1 silver & 3 bronze medals on Friday

