Nigeria league kickoff with Akwa Utd, Insurance in star match

With dark clouds surrounding the start of the Nigeria Professional Football League, the 2022/2023 season will finally kickoff on Sunday, January 8 (today) with the star match between Akwa United and newly promoted side, Insurance of Benin.

The game scheduled for the Nest of Champions, Uyo will be the only game taking place on the opening day of the abridged league designed by the Interim Management Committee headed by its chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye which received the nod of the Nigeria Football Federation and lastly that of the 20 participating Club owners after issues and disagreements between the League Organisers and club representatives on the league format.

The game which is also expected to be streamed live on terrestrial TV, Bendel Insurance facebook TV and YouTube,no doubt will attract a large followership and the esteemed presence of the NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau and IMC Chairman, Elegbeleye in Uyo.

Insurance returned to the premier league in 2019 after 10 years in relegation but were not in the same group with Akwa Utd in the abridged League which was not favourable to all the four promoted clubs as the Benin Arsenal immediately returned to the second tier League. The Benin Arsenals are again made to play in another abridged format this season but have been working hard and have fortified their side in a bid to avoid a repeat of the 2019 setback.

According to the Insurance Technical Director, Monday Odigie, after his team defeated Rangers International FC of Enugu in the NPFL-Dozzy Super Cup preseason tournament in Lagos, “Insurance FC is work in progress.

We are still building and with God helping us we will produce a formidable team that will not only vie for NPFL titles but one that can intimidate big teams at CAF competitions. We are not there yet but it is our desire to build a solid team.” The game promises to be explosive and bring out the best in both sides

