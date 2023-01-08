Sports

Nigeria league kickoff with Akwa Utd, Insurance in star match

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

With dark clouds surrounding the start of the Nigeria Professional Football League, the 2022/2023 season will finally kickoff on Sunday, January 8 (today) with the star match between Akwa United and newly promoted side, Insurance of Benin.

The game scheduled for the Nest of Champions, Uyo will be the only game taking place on the opening day of the abridged league designed by the Interim Management Committee headed by its chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye which received the nod of the Nigeria Football Federation and lastly that of the 20 participating Club owners after issues and disagreements between the League Organisers and club representatives on the league format.

The game which is also expected to be streamed live on terrestrial TV, Bendel Insurance facebook TV and YouTube,no doubt will attract a large followership and the esteemed presence of the NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau and IMC Chairman, Elegbeleye in Uyo.

Insurance returned to the premier league in 2019 after 10 years in relegation but were not in the same group with Akwa Utd in the abridged League which was not favourable to all the four promoted clubs as the Benin Arsenal immediately returned to the second tier League. The Benin Arsenals are again made to play in another abridged format this season but have been working hard and have fortified their side in a bid to avoid a repeat of the 2019 setback.

 

According to the Insurance Technical Director, Monday Odigie, after his team defeated Rangers International FC of Enugu in the NPFL-Dozzy Super Cup preseason tournament in Lagos, “Insurance FC is work in progress.

 

We are still building and with God helping us we will produce a formidable team that will not only vie for NPFL titles but one that can intimidate big teams at CAF competitions. We are not there yet but it is our desire to build a solid team.” The game promises to be explosive and bring out the best in both sides

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Carabao Cup: Chelsea need better support from Lampard – Mourinho

Posted on Author Reporter

…as both managers clash on touchline José Mourinho said that Frank Lampard looked “sad and quiet in his chair” when Chelsea were 3-0 down to West Brom on Sunday and offered his former player some advice about touchline etiquette after Tottenham reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup by beating their London rivals on penalties. Chelsea, […]
Sports

Eagles tackle Rohr over match decisions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigeria Football Federation is battling to bring sanity to Super Eagles camp over ‘the bad blood’ generated by Friday’s 4-4 draw the Nigerian team recorded against Sierra Leone in an African Cup of Nations qualifier.   Nigeria led Sierra Leone by 4-0 only for the Leone Stars to come back and force the Super […]
Sports

Ayodele plans big for sports in Ekiti

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Newly-appointed chairman of Ekiti State Sports Council, Isaac Ayodele, has assured sports enthusiasts in the state of good future for sports. In a bid to further reposition sports in Ekiti State for effective delivery, the state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, approved the appointment of Ayodele as Chairman of the Sports Council. Speaking with our correspondent, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica