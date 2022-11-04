Nigeria league may restart on Dec 1

…IMC mulls abridge format

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the new season for the Nigeria Professional Football League will commence on December 1. Sources in the Interim Management Committee(IMC) revealed that the body now mandated to run the league has been pushing to make the date a reality. The IMC was inaugurated by the newly elected President of the Nigeria Football Federation Ibrahim Gusau to take over from the League Management Company which was declared an illegal body by the sports ministry. Since its inauguration, IMC has been working round the clock to ensure that the new season kicks off very soon and in a conducive atmosphere. The update further confirmed that the league will commence on the 1st of December, 2022, and run through May 2023. Our correspondent also learnt that the IMC is planning to adopt an abridged format for the new season.

