Sports

Nigeria league may restart on Dec 1

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

…IMC mulls abridge format

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the new season for the Nigeria Professional Football League will commence on December 1. Sources in the Interim Management Committee(IMC) revealed that the body now mandated to run the league has been pushing to make the date a reality. The IMC was inaugurated by the newly elected President of the Nigeria Football Federation Ibrahim Gusau to take over from the League Management Company which was declared an illegal body by the sports ministry. Since its inauguration, IMC has been working round the clock to ensure that the new season kicks off very soon and in a conducive atmosphere. The update further confirmed that the league will commence on the 1st of December, 2022, and run through May 2023. Our correspondent also learnt that the IMC is planning to adopt an abridged format for the new season.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

CAFCC: Enyimba beat ES Setif, return to winning ways

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Enyimba international FC of Aba shot back to the top of Group A of the CAF Confederation Cup with a 2-1 victory against Algerian side ES Setif in Aba. Enyimba with six points in the group will remain at the summit should Orlando Pirates fail to pick maximum points in Libya against Al Ahli.   […]
Sports

Man United desperate to land Ndidi in January

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Manchester United have identified Super Eagles midfielder as the instant solution to their midfield worries and are pushing to price him away from Leicester City when the January transfer opens in January. The midfielder was linked with a number of clubs including the Red devils at the summer but the Foxes were able to hold […]
Sports

DStv Premium Golf Day debuts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s premier pay television platform, DStv, will host the maiden DStv Premium Golf Day at the Ikeja Golf Club, Lagos, on 14 November. This was announced in Lagos yesterday by the organisers, Flykite Productions. The event format, according to the organisers, is stroke play. The organisers also disclosed that the first prize at the event […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica