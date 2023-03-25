Nigeria left out as Ghana, Senegal, Cote d’ lvoire, others make Mozambique’s visa exemption list

Mozambique has announced a new visa regime, which has seen 28 countries making the exemption list. According to a report by VovagesAfriq, some of the countries in Africa that made the visa exemption list include Ghana, Senegal and Cote Di’ Ivoire while Nigeria, which is the superpower economy of the continent, is left out of the list.

The exemption applies to visitors holding ordinary passports and allows for a 30-day stay, renewable to an additional 60 days. The model adopted by the Mozambican government is similar to the US visa waiver programme in the sense that it requires travellers to register on a platform for pre-screening at least 48 hours before traveling and to pay a processing fee of MZN650 (+/- £8,50). Some of the countries that made the list include Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Cote Di’ Ivoire, Japan, Netherlands and Norway. Others are; Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States of America.

The visa exemption announcement follows the launch of a platform last December that allowed prospective visitors to apply for an electronic pre-authorisation to travel into the country. Mozambique announces visa exemption for 28 countries after the introduction of the Mozambican e-Visa which reportedly has seen an increase of over 30% in the volume of travellers entering the country compared to the same period in the previous year. The e-visa platform commits the country to respond to applications within five days, but general feedback places an average response at 24 hours and the few issues reported are usually created by users not uploading the required documentation.

