Travel & Tourism

Nigeria left out as Ghana, Senegal, Cote d’ lvoire, others make Mozambique’s visa exemption list

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Mozambique has announced a new visa regime, which has seen 28 countries making the exemption list. According to a report by VovagesAfriq, some of the countries in Africa that made the visa exemption list include Ghana, Senegal and Cote Di’ Ivoire while Nigeria, which is the superpower economy of the continent, is left out of the list.

The exemption applies to visitors holding ordinary passports and allows for a 30-day stay, renewable to an additional 60 days. The model adopted by the Mozambican government is similar to the US visa waiver programme in the sense that it requires travellers to register on a platform for pre-screening at least 48 hours before traveling and to pay a processing fee of MZN650 (+/- £8,50). Some of the countries that made the list include Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Cote Di’ Ivoire, Japan, Netherlands and Norway. Others are; Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States of America.

The visa exemption announcement follows the launch of a platform last December that allowed prospective visitors to apply for an electronic pre-authorisation to travel into the country. Mozambique announces visa exemption for 28 countries after the introduction of the Mozambican e-Visa which reportedly has seen an increase of over 30% in the volume of travellers entering the country compared to the same period in the previous year. The e-visa platform commits the country to respond to applications within five days, but general feedback places an average response at 24 hours and the few issues reported are usually created by users not uploading the required documentation.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Lagos, Abuja markets resilient, on recovery path – Ward

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Despite the precarious situation of the hospitality business since the outbreak of COVID-19, with demand for hotels in 2020 reaching its lowest ever, there is good news emanating from the hotel markets in Lagos and Abuja. The last time that the two cities saw such a drop off in demand was in 2014 when, according […]
Travel & Tourism

Aviation Cargo Conference gets support from FAAN, others

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As plans for the first international Aviation Cargo Conference (CHINET 2021) in Nigeria gathers momentum, support for the debutant conference has continued to pour in from different quarters, the latest being from the Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu. This development was disclosed by the organizer of […]
Travel & Tourism

2023: Four reasons Luxury travel is heating up – Wheeler

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Trends indicate that luxury tourism and travel around the world will see considerable growth from 2023 onwards. This is as both local but predominantly international travellers with a sense of adventure look to explore new sights with the addition of added pampering, care and all the finishing. Research shows that, globally, travellers are keen to […]

Leave a Reply