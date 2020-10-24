Nigeria lifts Airtel Africa with N258.5bn half-year revenue

…accounts for 40% of group’s income

Buoyed by the increase in data usage driven largely by the COVID-19 pandemic, Airtel Nigeria increased its revenue by 20 per cent to hit N258.5 billion ($718 million) for the half-year ended September 2020.

This performance lifted its parent body, Airtel Africa to a 16.4 per cent growth in revenue totalling US$1.8 billion in the period under review.

The group’s financial results released yesterday showed that Airtel Nigeria, which is one of the 14 operation units of Airtel Africa, accounted for 40 per cent of the group’s earnings.

The group’s Customer base also grew by 12 per cent to 116.4 million as of September 2020, out of which Airtel Nigeria accounted for 44.1 million, which represents 38 per cent of the group’s total customers.

A breakdown of the Nigerian operation’s financial performance for the period showed that the company’s voice revenue grew by 11.4 per cent to hit N148.7 billion ($413 million) in the six months, while data revenue increased by 38.1 per cent to N92.5 billion ($257 million). Revenue from other digital services of the company also grew by 18.5 per cent to N17.3 billion ($48 million).

According to Airtel, the data revenue growth of 38.1 per cent in constant currency was supported by a 22.8 per cent growth in data customers and 17.4 per cent growth in data Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

The company said: “Data customer penetration was up from the previous period and reached 43.1 per cent as of September 2020. The data customer base growth of 22.8 per cent was a result of the expansion of 4G network, with 76 per cent of total sites now on 4G.

“The total data usage on our network grew by 89.5 per cent, almost double the previous period. 4G data usage almost tripled and now contributes to 60 per cent of the total data usage.

“Data usage per customer was up by 61 per cent and the data revenue accounted for 35.7 per cent of total revenue, up by 4.6ppts from 31.1 per cent in the previous period, the company stated.

While commenting on the results Airtel Africa’s Chief Executive Officer, Raghunath Mandava, said: “The first half of our fiscal year included the peak impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the countries where we operate, as lockdown measures were swiftly implemented to stem the initial spread of contagion.

“In these unprecedented times, the telecoms industry has emerged as a key and essential service for these economies, allowing customers to work remotely, reduce their travels, keep them connected and allow access to affordable entertainment.

“In these exceptional circumstances, in the first half, we delivered a strong set of results and as lockdown restrictions eased during Q2 our performance continued to improve with constant currency revenue growth of 19.6 per cent, up 6.6 per cent from the prior quarter

