‘Nigeria loses $1.9m over gas supply disruption’

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said over $1.9 million was lost in five days because of the disruption of gas supply to Ossiomo Power Plant at Ologbo in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state. He called for urgent action to reverse the menace.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, spoke during a visit of members and executives of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, South-South zone, led by its Chairman, Arch. Bishop Israel Ege, at the Government House, Benin City.

The Ossiomo Power project, a 95MW facility, was initiated by Obaseki’s government to make the state self-sustaining in power supply. It was implemented through a Power Purchase Agreement, (PPA) with Ossiomo Power Company to power government offices and hospitals, as well as street lights in Benin metropolis.

Emotan Gardens Estate, Edo Tech Park, Edo Creative Hub, among others, all enjoy 22 to 24 hours of stable electricity supply daily, with the power being extended to Edo Enterprise and Industrial Park to spur industrialisation. Ossiomo began to work and supply power to government offices in the state, but later it was sabotaged and no longer has been working.

 

The governor also stated that the failure of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), to ensure steady electricity supply to Edo people led to the establishment of Ossiomo Power to liberate the people from darkness. Obaseki said: “You talked about Ossiomo Power Plant, which is why I said Nigeria’s problems are man-made. “For the past five days, Ossiomo has not been working because someone went to switch off the gas station and now, no gas to power the system.

The inability of the plant to supply electricity to the people is causing Nigeria to lose over $1.9 million. ”We are losing revenue and nobody cares about that. Instead, they are just sitting in Abuja, doing nothing about it.”

He added: “We sold our collective heritage all in the name of privatising the power sector; we sold them to people that never understood or had the idea of developing the electricity sector or solving our electricity problems.

”Rather, they bought it and want to make profit in the shortest possible time. They failed to invest, but want to reap and make profit. They are the reason why we are all in darkness in Nigeria.

“We have the Ossiomo Power Plant because BEDC refused to work. We tried to help BEDC to work but it just refused to work and preferred to put the people in darkness. “We set up a committee to understand what the issues were; we went to villages and communities to ensure we defrayed the debt owed BEDC. We put in our best as a government in ensuring we support and encourage them to ensure they serve and work for the people.

 

“We decided not to follow them, but took our destiny in our own hands and worked out an agreement with investors and that gave birth to the Ossiomo power plant in Edo State. “Some persons have tampered with the flow station supplying gas to power the plant and now we are losing millions of dollars due to this action.”

 

