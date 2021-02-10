Business

Nigeria loses $3.8bn to foreigners in oil, gas shipping

Nigeria has lost $3.8billion to foreign shipping lines in oil and gas maritime business in the last two years due to lack of patronage by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Also, it was leant that since the demise of the Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL), no Nigerian flagged ship plies the international route as absence of fiscal incentives for the shipping industry has hampered its growth.

 

This has made the country dependent on foreign registered vessels to move its trade with adverse economic implication for the country. Findings revealed that despite the Nigerian Fleet Implementation Committee (NFIC) set up four years ago by the Federal Ministry of Transportation with a mandate to promote Nigerian ownership of ships and vessels to enable local companies take control of the shipping business, the country still lacks national fleet to dislodge the foreign liners.

 

Local ship owners, who blamed their woes on the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and NNPC for not showing any plans to position the local ship owners to benefit from AfCFTA at a time the global blue economy accounts for $6trillion a year which translates to $16.4billion daily, $680million per hour and over $11million per minute, noted that Nigeria was the only oil producing country in the world to adopt Freight on Board (FoB) because of risk.

 

The Chairman, Ship Owners Forum (SOF), Mrs Margret Orakwusi, also complained that no Nigerian vessel was listed among a total of 500 vessels that visited the Nigerian ports in the first quarter of 2015, saying it meant that no value addition to the huge annual tonnage generated by way of earnings in freight, which translates into billions of dollars loss to Nigeria.

 

According to her, “the coastal trade reserved for indigenous operators are dominated by foreign operators and the common reason for this is due to lack of capacity of the indigenous operators in provision of seaworthy ships.” Also, a former President, Nigerian Shipowners Association (NISA), Aminu Umar, explained that lack of finance is one of the major challenges facing Nigerian ship owners. The president said that insecurity on the waterways, poorly trained seafarers and crew had posed challenges for indigenous operators. Also, a former president of Ship Owner Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Engr. Ogbeifun, said since the demise of NNSL, the country had become wholly dependent on foreign owned and foreign registered vessels to move its import and export trade with adverse economic implication for the country.

 

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, had said in Lagos that the country paid N3.5 trillion ($9.1billion) as freight to foreign shipping lines due to its inability to transport its cargoes.

 

Bello, however, said that efforts were being made to make a Nigerian national fleet a reality, adding that the project must be private sector driven to ensure its suitability.

 

Bello said: “My committee was under pressure to bring anything that we will call a national fleet but it has to be sustainable. We don’t want a national fleet that will be here today and tomorrow it is gone

