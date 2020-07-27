Nigeria loses $36bn to foreign shipping firms in 4 years

Nigeria has lost $36billion to foreign vessels freighting Nigerian wet and dry cargoes in the last four years.

The loss was attributed to Federal Government’s failure to implement the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) to enable local ship owners participate in lifting cargoes as the country currently does not have a national fleet to lift crude oil.

According to the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Hassan Bello, since 2015, the country had been losing $9billion to foreign vessels that lift the country’s oil without a single Nigerian flagged vessel. He added that the development may have continued till 2019, leading to massive capital flight. Worried by the development, local ship owners said that if the CVFF designed to expand indigenous fleet had been disbursed, local shipping lines could earn from the shipment of the nation’s wet cargoes.

In December 2019, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaeachi, said that he had secured President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the disbursement of the fund by January 2020 but as of July, no ship owners has benefited from it. A former Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mr. Temisan Omatseye, called for a review of the CVFF guidelines, which had placed too much risk on the banks.

He explained that without an amendment of the guidelines and recommendations through to the National Assembly, it would be difficult to disburse the fund to ship owners. Omatseye stressed that the law stated categorically that there must be a guideline on the disbursement of the fund, saying that if the fund had not been released, there must be a problem with the guidelines.

He explained: “So what we need to look at is the guideline. Right now, you are telling the banks to take 100 per cent risk for the fund. That means it is at zero risk to NIMASA. If the borrower does not pay, the bank has to reimburse the money.”

Also speaking at the development, a former President, Nigerian Shipowners Association (NISA), Chief Isaac Jolapamo, explained that there was something fundamentally wrong with the guidelines that should be reviewed.

Jolapamo suggested that government should use the CVFF proceeds to float a new national shipping line rather than give the money directly to ship owners. He stressed: “We need to know what has been collected so far and what is in the account. We are supposed to look inward at the NIMASA and what has happened there over the years and let people be accountable.”

However, a member of NISA Steering Committee, Mr. Tunji Brown, who spoke at a virtual dialogue with the theme: “Whither the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund,” organised by Ships and Port Communication Company, lamented that vested interests and the unwillingness of those in leadership position to develop indigenous shipping had been largely responsible for the non-disbursement of the fund over the years.

He queried that the call for an amendment of the existing guidelines by the National Assembly, saying that the present guidelines were clear on the mode of disbursement to eligible shipowners.

Brown noted: “We have the right Act and the guidelines that will enable us to disburse the fund but I think the problem is actually with leadership. We all know the purpose of the Act from the onset to support building capacity of indigenous shipowners and we have all contributed to the fund since inception.”

