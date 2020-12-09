Nigeria loses 3m jobs to foreign liners

No fewer than three million direct and indirect jobs worth $30 billion have been lost in the last 20 years over refusal of foreign ship owners to engage Nigerian seafarers. Similarly, the country has lost over $170billion in freight charges and taxes to foreign shipping lines which carried 95 per cent of Nigerian petroleum products. It was learnt that less than five per cent of petroleum products was carried by Nigerian indigenous ship owners in the period.

The Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), which disclosed this fear that as the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is about to commence in January 2021, Nigerian shipping sector is grossly unprepared for the regional trade agreement. The local ship owners blamed their woes on Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for not showing any plans to position the local ship owners to benefit from AfCFTA at a time the global blue economy accounts for $6trillion a year, translating to $16.4billion daily, $680million per hour and over $11million per minute.

The ship owners are worried that Nigeria’s failure to open its ship registry will make it lose out to countries like Liberia and South Africa that were in possession of huge fleets of ships to maximize the potentials of AfCFTA. The President of Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Dr. Mkgeorge Onyung, who lamented the poor state of indigenous shipping in the country, explained that NIMASA and NNPC had key roles to play for indigenous shipping to thrive, adding that SOAN had made presentations to NNPC and National Content Development Management Board (NCDMB) on the ways to boost indigenous shipping. However, the president said that the country wasn’t ready for the implementation of the regional trade agreement from the shipping perspective. Onyung explained: “In port operations, Nigeria is not among the top five efficient ports in Africa. If AfCFTA is seen as an Olympic competition, is Nigeria preparing to come first or are we just participating in the race? Excuses are for losers. Nigeria isn’t ready for AfCFTA in terms of shipping.” Also, the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Mr. Hassan Bello, stressed that there were lots of issues to be fixed in the sector to enable transportation place Nigeria in an advantageous position.

Bello said: “We have a deficit on transport infrastructure. We have the issue of roads, rail and connectivity to hinterlands. Although we have a population of over 200million, an enormous market and vast coastlines, these factors have to come together in a deliberate manner to facilitate trade under AfCFTA.” However, he said that the country would soon record a boom in ship acquisition stressing that the National Fleet Implementation Committee had made headway in addressing most of the factors limiting ship acquisition. It would be recalled that NCDMD promised to create job opportunity for Nigerian ship owners from NNPC and National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) in order to dislodge the foreign shipping lines dominating the country’s coastal shipping. However, inadequate vessels to exploit the annual $641 million jobs for five years has hindered the ship owners as NIMASA and Federal Ministry of Transport refused to disburse the Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund (CVFF) which could have aided them to buy new ships.

