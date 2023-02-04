News

Nigeria loses $500m, 720, 000 jobs to exploitation by foreign airlines-NANTA

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has stated that the country loses over $500m as well as 720,000 jobs to sharp practices being perpetrated by foreign airlines. The leadership of NANTA stated that the foreign airlines are exploiting the travelling Nigerians through imposition of higher ticket fares, noting that the practice if left unchecked it will not only destroy the aviation sector but the nation’s economy and pauperise Nigerians the more. President of the association, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, disclosed to newsmen in Lagos on Friday saying travel agents are daily closing shops at an alarming rate owing to the threat to their source of livelihood over foreign airlines’ untoward activities.

According to her, the airlines have removed lower fares from their inventories and operate only higher fares in the Nigerian travel market as against best international practice and laws guiding ticket pricing and sales, which allows for over 10 ranges of fares. She revealed that with this practice, return tickets now sell for N3m while date changes attract between N1.5m and N1.8m for economy class and business class sells for as high as N5m.

She described this as exploitative, unjust, inhuman and wicked, as it is aimed at destroying the nation’s economy while the airlines smile to their banks with excessive gains from the market as opposed to other markets. Akporiaye further noted that most Nigerians now buy tickets from outside the shores of the country at lower fares thereby denying the travel agents their legitimate means of livelihood while the Federal Government loses five per cent tax on each ticket bought outside the country.

According to her, less than 30% tickets were sold by members last year, resulting in the loss of between $450m and $500m revenues with over 720, 000 job losses recorded within the same period. Akporiaye lamented that the practice if left unchecked will result in loss of revenues to government and jobs for Nigerians this year alone while many Nigerians will pay more to travel with some finding it difficult to travel to meet essential needs and businesses, particularly medical care and studies abroad.

 

