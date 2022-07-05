Nigeria loses $650.7m crude to force majeure, equipment failure – NNPC

Nigeria again lost a $650.7 million in crude oil as a result of declaration of force majeure, equipment failures and host communities’ disturbances between April and May production cycle, an extract from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPC) presentation to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has revealed.

The $650.7 million crude oil loss did not include the massive volume allegedly stolen in the Niger Delta. The amount when converted to naira at the official exchange rate of N420/$, is estimated N273.296 billion during April and May. Force majeure refers to a clause in contracts that allows both parties to walk out of the contract when an extraordinary event or circumstance beyond the control of the parties happens.

The document, which explained the national oil firm’s activities for May, said that over 5.707 million barrels of oil were lost to the breakdown of production equipment, protests from the community workforce arising to shutdowns as well as a fire outbreak at one of the terminals.

According to the latest NNPC document, the biggest loss for the period came from the force majeure declared at the Bonny terminal in March 2022. For the entire month, Nigeria lost 3.450 million barrels of oil from the facility. Nigeria has some of the most preferred crudes in the globe since most of them are free of sulphur.

It also remains the largest producer of sweet oil in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The country has a number of petroleum terminals run mostly by international oil companies (IOCs) like Shell, Mobil, Chevron, Texaco and Agip. The report said the crude oil production at the terminal reduced significantly to as low as three million for the period, while the terminal operator has temporarily halted operations.

It further said that the second biggest reduction of production came from Odudu terminal with a total of 937,663 barrels of crude oil shed by the country due to maintenance work on the facility.

The report further said Nigeria’s production dipped to 56,000 barrels and 53,000 barrels in Yoho and Excravos terminals respectively, to low production due to flare management as well as a community crisis at the southern swamp. It also said that Bonga lost 174 barrels to repair work.

It also stated that Jones creek terminal lost 809,600 barrels due to shutin resulting from a combination of broken-down equipment and community workers’ protest while Ukpokiti and Aje were curtailed to the tune of 210,000 and 11,000 barrels respectively. Also Brass lost 180,000 barrels as a result of a failed equipment.

