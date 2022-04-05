Nigeria loses 9,000 doctors to brain drain in 2 years – NMA

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has raised an alarm over a massive brain drain of medical and dental practitioners from the country, saying the country lost over 9,000 doctors to the United Kingdom (UK), Canada and the United States of America (USA) in two years.

The President of NMA, Prof. Innocent Ujah, who made this known yesterday, also lamented that the loss of the doctors which occurred between 2016 and 2018, has left Nigeria with only 4.7 per cent of its specialists to service the healthcare needs of the most populous black nation in the world.

He said: “This does not paint the country in a good light at all.” Ujah made this disclosure during the maiden NMA annual lecture in Abuja, which is the first of its kind in the history of NMA.

Recall that the World Health Organization (WHO) had estimated that sub- Saharan Africa has about three per cent of the world’s health workers while it accounts for 24 per cent of the global burden of disease. Against this background,

Ujah said Nigeria had a doctor-to-population ratio of about 1: 4000-5000 which falls far short of the WHO recommended doctor-to-population ratio of 1:600.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...