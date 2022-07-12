‘Nigeria loses huge funds to crude oil theft’

Stories, Success Nwogu The Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria/Mid Africa Business Unit, Richard Kennedy, has said that the level of crude oil theft is costing Nigeria millions of dollars daily in revenue, which could have helped solve the nation’s fiscal challenges. He also alleged that crude oil theft in Nigeria was an organised crime and should be differentiated completely from host community issues. He stated this while commenting on the host community provisions in the Petroleum Industry Act during a panel session at the recently concluded NOG Conference in Abuja. He advised that the agitations of host communities of oil-producing areas should not be confused with the spate of crude oil theft in the area. He said: “From my experience, the issue with crude oil theft should not be confused with host community issues. It is much much much bigger than that. It is completely different from host community issues. Quite frankly it is organised crime. “The volume of crude that is being stolen is well beyond comprehension. You can see some of the figures in the press, maybe it’s about 100,000 barrels per day at $100 per barrel and that’s $10 million per day that is being stolen. And NNPC owns 60 per cent while taxes of 85 per cent are paid so it’s a huge loss for the country.” The Group CEO of Oando, Wale Tinubu, also said that about 20 per cent of Nigeria’s daily crude production were lost to oil theft. He said: “There has been a 43 per cent reduction in our production from March 2020 to May 2022. We lose almost 20 per cent of our daily crude production to oil thieves and pipeline vandals and 20,000 barrels a day of oil is lost to oil theft. Basically some three million barrels on average yearly is lost to oil theft and pipeline vandalism.”
Related Articles
N-Power: Fears of insecurity over mass disengagement
There are fears that the planned disengagement of thousands of youths participating in the N-power scheme may lead to more crime and insecurity across the country, DEBORAH OCHENI writes In the last five years, the Federal Government designed several prgrammes geared towards poverty alleviation among Nigerians. The ultimate target is to lift […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Russia defaults on foreign debt for first time in over a century
Russia has defaulted on its overseas debt for the first time in more than a century after missing a Sunday deadline, reports suggest. Russia has the money to make a $100m payment and is willing to pay, but sanctions made it impossible to get the sum to international creditors, reports the BBC. The Kremlin […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nestlé’s Maggi supports over 100,000 at Ramadan
Appolonia Adeyemi As has been its tradition in the past 10 years, Maggi supported over 100,000 individuals in households across Nigeria during the Ramadan season. From the start to the end of the season, the Maggi team was fully involved in providing healthy and nutritious food products for families at Sahur and Iftar. Working […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)