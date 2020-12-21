Business

Nigeria loses N206bn on shea nuts to poor packaging

Nigerian exporters have lost N206.1billion ($420.66million) from the shea nuts in global market’s $793.7million due to poor packaging and port gridlock.
It was also gathered that slow documentation and examination by Customs and other port officials contributed to the loss.

As at October 2020, it was learnt that Nigeria controls 53 per cent of the global production despite coronavirus pandemic.

 

Findings revealed that there is widespread demand for shea nuts because of its usage as medicinal ointment, substitute for edible vegetable oils and fat in various food applications in Europe, Asia and United States.

 

Global Market Insight, an international market research and strategy consulting firm, had projected that the demand for shea butter in the global market would surpass $2.9 billion by 2025.
Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) rated Nigeria as the highest producer of shea nuts in the world, noting that the country produced an average of 370, 000 metric tonnes per annum, approximately 53 per cent of total global production.
It stressed that statistics from the global markets revealed that shea nuts production and processing was beyond subsistence production as it had been discovered to possess a variety of industrial applications leading to a surge in global demand, especially in the European Union and the United States of America and emerging markets in Asia.
Europe accounts for 35 per cent of shea nuts demand because of its use in the cosmetic and food industries

The National Shea Products Association (NSPA) said that Nigeria could satisfy 60 per cent of global demand, saying that the country exports about 10 per cent of its shea nuts annually because of poor processing and other challenges at the port.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu, said in an address at the third technical meeting of the National Committee on Export  Promotion that the government was targeting increasing export output of shea nuts and shea butter.

He explained that the government, through its zero oil project, was targeting at least $100 million annual earnings from the production and exportation of the commodity because it had been identified as a high economic impact export product.

It would be recalled that last year, a new five-year action programme was introduced during a stakeholder meeting by the government to develop the shea butter sector.

 

The meeting was organised by the Raw Materials Research and  Development Council (RMRDC) in collaboration with International Shea Products Association of Nigeria (NASPAN).

 

The plan was designed to address the problems associated with shea butter production in Nigeria with a view to maximise the potentials of the sector in Nigeria and increase export volume.

 

According to the Chairman, Roadmap Drafting Committee, Prof. Muhammed Suleiman, “despite the fact Nigeria is the largest producer of shea nuts in Africa with a production figure of about 370,000 metric tonnes, which is about 53 percent of the total world output, the country only ranks fourth in terms of export among  the African shea butter exporting countries,”

 

Suleiman noted that the processing of shea nut into shea butter in Nigeria was minimal, saying that only about 20,000 tonnes was processed into butter.

 

He said: “This accounts for only about 2,000 tonnes export share annually, while annual exportation of shea butter by other African countries like Ghana, Burkina Faso, Benin, and Togo are 76, 000 tonnes, 50,000 tonnes, 60,000 tonnes, and 20,000 tonnes respectively.”

 

