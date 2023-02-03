Nigeria loses N350bn to foreign yards as floating dock lies dormant

As global shipyard market is predicted to contribute $50.3billion to economies in 2023, plans by Federal Government to earn N350billion ($500million) this year may not be realistic as modular floating dock acquired in June 2018 by Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has not commenced operation despite demand by ship owners. Currently, Nigeria has not taken advantage of ship repair yards in Europe, Mediterranean and Black Sea, which have been fully booked since Q3’22 and the China lockdown to carry out essential repairs and dry dockings due to the idle dock.

The N50billion floating dock was purchased almost five years ago with the intention to service some vessels out of the 4,000 bulkers, tank ers, container, cruise and other ships calling at the nation’s sea ports and jetties as Nigerian ship owners complained that it costs between $300,000 and $500,000 to dry-dock a vessel, while it costs between $1.5million and $1.8 million to tow a vessel to Singapore or other destinations for dry docking. According to a former President of Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Engr Greg Ogbeifun, the country needs higher capacity ship repair yards to curb capital flight, stressing that ship building was relatively nonexistent in the country.

He noted that the sector ought to be making a substantial contribution to the country’s income, saying that the loss to the sector was estimated to be over $500 million per annum. Ogbeifun noted that a lot of jobs and revenue were lost, when vessels leave the country to look for dry-docking facilities elsewhere. It was learnt that since Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) closed its subsidiary, Continental Shipyard Limited (CSL), as its company’s floating dock was grounded in 2010, ship lines calling at the nation’s ports have been finding it difficult to dry dock or repair their vessels. Meanwhile, findings revealed that the demand for ship repair and maintenance services market is anticipated to surge at a robust pace, reaching 50.3billion between 2023 and 2033.

It was learnt that United States had about 500 shipbuilding and repair yards, Europe, 200 shipbuilding and repair yards, China, 80 ship yards, South Korea and Singapore have 30 shipbuilding and repair yards each. According to shipbuilding market research report by Business Research Company, Singapore ship repair and maintenance services market would to grow at a remarkable pace with a CAGR of 9.2per cent during the forecast period, while China holds the biggest market share of $9.1billion in 2023 and highest CAGR of 7.4 per cent during the forecast period. Also, South Korea to cross a value of $4.2billion by 2033, while Nigeria is expect to get $500million if the dock is working as United States is striving to earn $1.6billion by 2033. It said that the global ship building market size would grow from $193.66 billion in 2022 to $209.13 billion in 2023 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0per cent. However, it said that the Russia- Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from COVID- 19, at least in the short term. It would be recalled that the Director General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

Michael Ohiani has said that the floating dockyard was approved by the Federal Executive Council to J. Marine Logistics Limited, to Operate, Maintain and Transfer (OMT) the floating dry dock for 15 years for the repair of cabotage vessels. Ohiani said that beyond revenue generation, the project was also expected to create jobs, develop capacity and provide maintenance facilities for ships and boats, explaining that ICRC had issued a Certificate of Compliance for an outline Business Case (OBC) for the operation of the modular floating dockyard in compliance with the ICRC Act 2005 and the National Policy on Public Private Partnership. Also, NIMASA’s Director General, Dr. Bashir Jamoh , explained that the seeming delay in the deployment of the floating dockyard was due basically to the fact that attention was being paid to details to ensure due diligence, compliance with due process and the eventual durability of the project when it becomes operational. He said: “It is one thing to have the Modular Dockyard, and another for it to enjoy patronage and be a profitable venture for government. So many funds have been invested in the project and it cannot serve just as a workshop for an institution of learning, as being inferred in some quarters. “Detailed investigation has also confirmed that the dockyard cannot berth at an area earlier proposed for it. We got approval from our supervising ministry to deploy the asset on a PPP basis and we are working in conjunction with the Nigerian Ports Authority. “Our arrangement to utilise facilities at the Continental Shipyard in Apapa is still very much on course.”

