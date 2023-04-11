Nigeria loses N81bn to gas flare in two months – NOSDRA

Nigeria lost $176.2 million, about N81.23 billion, to gas flare in two months, according to the latest gas flare data released by the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA). It also stated that oil and gas firms operating in the country flared 50.3 billion standard cubic feet (SCF) of gas in the first two months of the year, January and February 2023.

It further said that the volume of gas flared in January and February 2023 was 11.9 per cent lower than the 57.1 billion SCF of gas flared in the same period in 2022. According to the agency, the gas flared in the period under review was equivalent to carbon dioxide emission of 2.7 million tonnes and has a power generation potential of 5,000 gigawatts hour of electricity; while the firms are liable for penalties of $100.7 million, about N46.42 billion.

It said: “In comparison, the volume of gas flared in the same period in 2022 contributed 3.0 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emission to the environment and was capable of generating 5,700 gigawatts hour of electricity, while the companies are liable for penalties payment of $114.2 mil- lion, about N52.65 billion.

“A breakdown of gas flared in the country in the first two months of the year, showed that companies operating onshore flared 24.5 billion SCF of gas valued at $85.8 million, with $49 million penalties payable. “The gas flared also contributed 1.3 mil- lion tonnes of carbon dioxide emission and has a power generation potential of 2,500 gigawatts hours. “Specifically, the companies flared 19.14 billion SCF of gas in January and 14.04 billion SCF of gas in February 2023.”

It added: “On the contrary, companies operating offshore flared 25.8 billion SCF of gas valued at $90.4 million; was capable of generating 2,600-gigawatt hours of electricity and had an equivalent of 1.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emission. “In particular, the offshore companies flared 10.84 billion SCF and 13.09 billion SCF of gas in January and February 2023 respectively.” Meanwhile, Nigeria achieved 27 per cent year-over-year decrease in gas flaring and eight per cent reduction in overall emissions in 2022, Africa Oil Corporation, has said.

In its published 2022 Sustainability Re- port seen by New Telegraph yesterday, the oil company, further said there was more than 20 per cent of emissions offset via the purchase of Verra-certified carbon credits on the road to achieving carbon neutrality in 2025, as well as zero fatalities and Lost Time Injuries, in Nigeria. It stated that it had initiated key programmes aimed at gas flare reduction from its operating oil assets in Nigeria.

It added that it also adopted new diversity, equity and inclusion policy, including aspirational diversity targets at the board and management levels. The Chief Executive Officer of the Africa Oil Corp, Keith Hill, expressed delight at the developments.

He said, ‘To meet our goal of carbon neutrality by 2025, we have actively advocated through our interest in Prime for emissions reduction opportunities at our assets in Nigeria, with a particular focus on flaring and asset optimisation.

“I am delighted these efforts contributed to a 27 per cent year-over-year decrease in flaring in 2022 and contributed to an 8 per cent reduction in overall emissions. Flaring is now half the rate it was in 2019 before we acquired the assets, and we continue to see improvements, with average flaring levels year-to-date in 2023 roughly a third of those in 2022.”

