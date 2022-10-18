Nigeria loses to Algeria, Angola as Africa’s topmost oil producer

Nigeria’s production slumps again – OPEC report

Nigeria again has lost to Algeria, and Angola as Africa’s topmost producer/supplier of crude to the global market.

According to data released by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC ) on Wednesday, in its Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) using OPEC crude oil production based on direct communication, Nigeria’s production decreased by 35,000 barrels per day to record 938,000bpd in September as against 972,000 bpd in August 2022.

Algeria increased its production by 5,000 barrels per day (BPD) to record 1.058million bpd, as against 1.053m in August 2022. While Angola’s production, though decreased by 88,000 bpd to record 1.091million bpd in September against 1.179mbpd in August, still outproduced Nigeria Nigeria’s production is 938,000bpd.

According to OPEC crude oil production based on direct communication, Congo increased production by 8,000bpd to record 271,000 in September, against 262,000bpd in August; Equatorial Guinea’s production decreased by 10,000bpd to produce75,000bpd against 85,000bpd in August; Gabon’s production fell by 21,000bpd to be 191,000bpd in September while 212,000bpd in August; and Iraq increased by 11,000bpd to produce 4.662mbpd while it was 4.651mbpdin August.

Kuwait increased production by 7,000bpd to record 2.818mbpd in September as against 2.811mbpd in August; Saudi Arabia’s production fell by 10,000bpd and recorded 11.041mbpd in September as against 11.051mbpd in August; United Arab Emirate increased its production by 9,000bpd to supply 3.193mbpd in September as against3.184mbpd, while Venezuela’s production decreased in September by 57,000bpd as it produced 666,000bpd as against 723,000bpd in August.

But using OPEC crude oil production based on secondary sources, Algeria in September increased production by 1,000bpd to record 1.040mbpd while in August, it produced 1,039mbpd; Angola’s production in September is 1.184mbpd an increase of 13,000bpd to August of 1,171mbpd; Congo, 264,000bpd in August while, 272,000bpd, an increase of 8,000bpd; Equatorial Guinea, 88,000bpd in August while 89,000bpd in September, an increase of 1,000bpd; Gabon, 197,000bpd, (August) while 201,000bpd (September) an increase of 4,000bpd; Iran, 2,571mbpd (August), 2,557mbpd (Seprember) a decrease of 14,000bpd; Iraq, 4.546mbpd (August), 4,518mbpd (September), a decrease of 28,000bpd; Kuwait, 2.811mbpd (August); 2,823mbpd (September), an increasee of 12,000bpd; Libya was 1.123mbpd in August, while 1,152mbpd (September) an increase of 29,000bpd; Nigeria, 1.057mbpd (August), 1,087mbpd, an increase of 31,000bpd; Saudi Arabia, 10,909mbpd (August), 10,991mbpd (September) an increase of 82,000bpd; United Arab Emirate (UAE) 3.168mbpd (August), 3.193mbpd (September), an increase of 25,000bpd and Venezuela, 678,000 (August), 659,000bpd (September), a decrease of 19,000bpd; while Total OPEC, 29,621mbpd (August) 29,767mbpd (September), an increase of 146,000bpd.

OPEC analysed the recent development in Nigeria’s economy and stated that “the latest data suggested that inflation accelerated to 20.5% y-o-y in August from 19.6% y-oy in July. “The recent rate has been fuelled by domestic and international constraints on supply chains, a weakening naira as well as higher energy and transportation prices.

Moreover, floods in the northern part of the country, which have weighed significantly on the grain harvest, could lead to even higher prices.

“However, considering the broad money- supply growth of 21% y-o-y in August, there is a significant monetary component behind the inflationary spiral. “In response, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently hiked the policy rate for the third time this year by 150 basis points, to 15.5%, adding up to a cumulative 400 bps.

“The Central Bank also increased the minimum cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 500 bps, to 32.5%, from 27.5% previously, but kept the liquidity ratio unchanged at 30%. For the time being, the Stanbic IBTC Bank Nigeria PMI increased to 53.7 in September 2022 from 52.3 in the previous month, reflecting a stable improvement in overall business conditions as sentiment remained positive, supported by the outlook for the fossil fuel market

