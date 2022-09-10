News

Nigeria loses to Angola as largest African crude producer in August

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Nigeria lost as the largest crude producer in Africa to Angola in August, 2022. According to Bloomberg’s survey of monthly output of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, published on Friday, Nigeria produced 1.13 million barrels per day while Angola’s average daily output in August was 1.17 million barrels. Bloomberg reported that this current development is the first time in five years that Angola supplied more oil to the international market than Nigeria. The last time that happened was in April 2017 when both nations were pumping about 500,000 barrels a day more. Nigeria’s production has declined steadily since 2020 and has reached multi-decade lows this year.

The government has blamed massive levels of theft on the pipelines that crisscross the oil-rich Niger Delta in southern Nigeria. Libya produced 1.08 million barrels of crude a day in August, according to the survey, and could soon overtake Nigeria if the country continues on its current trajectory. Statistics published by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission paint a bleaker picture, with output at only 972,000 barrels a day last month. That figure rose to 1.18 million barrels when condensate – a light hydrocarbon that is exempt from OPEC quotas – is included. Nigeria has consistently been recording low oil output as against its OPEC quota.

The NUPRC, in its crude oil and condensate production data for July 2022, stated that Nigeria’s crude oil production decreased in July to an average of 1.08 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.16 million the previous month. It also said that Nigeria’s oil production with the addition of condensate, decreased in July by 6.42 per cent to 1.31 million bpd from 1.40 million in June. Condensate is a mixture of light liquid hydrocarbons, similar to a light (high API) crude oil — usually separated out of a natural gas stream at the point of production (field separation) when the temperature and pressure of the gas are dropped to atmospheric conditions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia community cries out as erosion ravages road networks

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Road infrastructure is unarguably the greatest challenge Abia State has, yet critical to the social and economic development of any state. It is the fulcrum upon which other indices of development revolve. Until recently, when the state government singled out Aba, the commercial hub of the state for the ongoing renewal, the entire state had […]
News

Brazil hits grim milestone of 50,000 Covid-19 deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazil, the world’s No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a blow for a country already grappling with more than 1 million cases, rising political instability and a crippled economy. Brazil now has a total of 1,085,038 confirmed cases and 50,617 deaths, up from 49,976 on […]
News

#EndSARS: Conspiracies against Buhari, Nigeria will continue to fail – Bishop Garuba

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Renowned cleric, Bishop Sunday Garuba, has declared that all the conspiracies against President Muhammadu Buhari and the country through the EndSARS protests will end in futility.  Bishop Garuba made the proclamation on Friday at Day 2 of the ongoing 21 Days Special Prayer and Fasting organised by National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP). Bishop Garuba, NIFROP’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica