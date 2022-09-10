Nigeria loses to Angola as largest African crude producer in August

Nigeria lost as the largest crude producer in Africa to Angola in August, 2022. According to Bloomberg’s survey of monthly output of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, published on Friday, Nigeria produced 1.13 million barrels per day while Angola’s average daily output in August was 1.17 million barrels. Bloomberg reported that this current development is the first time in five years that Angola supplied more oil to the international market than Nigeria. The last time that happened was in April 2017 when both nations were pumping about 500,000 barrels a day more. Nigeria’s production has declined steadily since 2020 and has reached multi-decade lows this year.

The government has blamed massive levels of theft on the pipelines that crisscross the oil-rich Niger Delta in southern Nigeria. Libya produced 1.08 million barrels of crude a day in August, according to the survey, and could soon overtake Nigeria if the country continues on its current trajectory. Statistics published by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission paint a bleaker picture, with output at only 972,000 barrels a day last month. That figure rose to 1.18 million barrels when condensate – a light hydrocarbon that is exempt from OPEC quotas – is included. Nigeria has consistently been recording low oil output as against its OPEC quota.

The NUPRC, in its crude oil and condensate production data for July 2022, stated that Nigeria’s crude oil production decreased in July to an average of 1.08 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.16 million the previous month. It also said that Nigeria’s oil production with the addition of condensate, decreased in July by 6.42 per cent to 1.31 million bpd from 1.40 million in June. Condensate is a mixture of light liquid hydrocarbons, similar to a light (high API) crude oil — usually separated out of a natural gas stream at the point of production (field separation) when the temperature and pressure of the gas are dropped to atmospheric conditions.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...