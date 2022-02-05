Nigeria losing $4bn to oil thieves in 2021is threat to nation’s corporate existence, economy –Elumelu

Nigeria lost about $4 billion to oil thieves in the three quarters of 2021 and such funds are being used to procure illegal arms and ammunition, the Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, has disclosed. Elumelu, who is also the Chairman of Heirs Holdings Limited and Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, said the economic sabotage pose a serious threat to the nation’s corporate existence and economy. “Nigeria lost over $4 billion to oil thieves, people who don’t pay tax and they use it to buy illegal ammunition and pose a threat to our corporate existence.

“Theft in the Niger Delta is a national challenge. You produce sometimes 100 barrels a day and the thieves will take up to 50,000. “And to me, it requires a national seminar. It is, in my view, pointoneofthemostnerve-rackingthreatstoourcountrybecause it is so much money in the hands of people who don’t pay tax, people you don’t regulate,” the economist said. He spoke while delivering a lecture entitled; “Strategic leadership: My business experience”, at Course 30 of the National Defence College, Abuja.

