Nigeria losing auto manufacturing hub to Ghana

…as Ghana bans used cars import, gets VW, Toyota plants

As the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) takes off this year, Nigeria’s next door neighbour, Ghana is taking advantage of Nigeria’s seeming indecision about what to do to stimulate the local manufacturing of motor vehicles and parts in the country which boosts of the biggest market in West Africa and on the continent.

This came as Ghana has banned importation of used vehicles into the country and has consequently attracted two of the international auto companies in the world, Volkswagen and Toyota which have already build their assembly plants in the small English-speaking West African country, targeting Nigeria’s 200 million population and the rest of the 150 million West African’s under the African free trade arrangement.

Universal Motors Limited, a licensed Volkswagen importer since 2005, has been awarded the assembly contract for the initial phase of the project. The Universal Motors facility in Accra has an installed capacity to assemble 5, 000 units per annum.

The models to be assembled using Semi Knocked Down (SKD) assembly kits are Tiguan, Teramont, Passat, Polo and Amarok.

The official opening of the vehicle assembly facility in the West African country, which has a population of about 30 million people, is the realisation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which Volkswagen signed with the Government of Ghana in the presence of the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, nearly two years ago.

The Government of Ghana has also fulfilled its MoU by developing a comprehensive Automotive Industry Policy with the recent announcement of the Ghana Automotive Development Policy Toyota has also followed the footsteps of Volkswagen by starting assembling its vehicle brands in Ghana, beginning with the Hilux pickup truck.

The truck is being built at the new Toyota Tsusho assembly plant in Tema from imported semi-knockdown (SKD) kits. The company said that next year it would also assemble the Suzuki Swift compact at the plant, again from SKD imports. That follows a collaboration agreement signed in 2019 between Toyota and Suzuki.

The SKD kits from the Hilux are being imported from Toyota South Africa Motors, while the kits for the Swift will be imported from Maruti Suzuki in India. The Hilux was previously imported as a finished vehicle, however, given the higher import duties on finished vehicles (of around 20 per cent) it is more cost effective to import certain vehicles as kits for assembly within the country. That follows Ghana’s automotive industry policy introduced in 2019 and designed to boost the country’s economy and employment.

”According to this policy, local SKD production can be started without making major investment,” said a spokesperson for Toyota. ”Once a manufacturer has started local production of certain models, it gets a reduction of the duty and VAT on its imported CBU vehicles.”

Toyota Tsusho, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor, has invested $7 million in the Tema plant. It is called Toyota Tsusho Manufacturing Ghana and will have an annual production capacity of 1,300 vehicles. It is the first Japanese carmak

er to establish a production base in the country. Sunday Telegraph learnt that Nissan Motor Co. is set to start final assembly of cars in Ghana, responding to new legislation aimed at turning the West African country into an automotive hub for the region’s 380 million people.

The Yokohama-based company is partnering with Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd., a Ghanaian car dealership, to put together the Nissan Navara pickup in Accra, the capital, Nissan said in a statement Wednesday. Takashi Hata, Nissan Senior Vice President and Chairman for the Africa, Middle East and India region was quoted as saying that: “For Nissan, Africa is our strategic growth driver.

Demand for cars is growing quickly in African markets as demonstrated by the first model being produced a mere seven months after the announcement of the new automotive policy. By acting quickly to begin production in Nigeria we are securing for ourselves first-mover advantage.”

Meanwhile while Ghana is making all the concessions, including partial ban of used cars import and imposition of 20 per cent duty on fullybuilt new cars, Nigeria has reversed it auto policy and incentivizing importation of used vehicles and fully-built new cars by reducing the duty from 35 per cent to just 5 per cent. The development, according to experts, is reversing the little gains the country gained in development of the local auto industry with 13 active assembling plants and over $3 billion investments.

Reacting to the development, the Director-General of NECA, Mr. Olusegun Oshinowo, called on the Federal Government to sustain and deepen the auto policy through faithful implementation, without waiver or threat of possible reversal, except for the recognition of certain categories of nonluxury heavy duty vehicles that could not and would not be assembled in Nigeria.

The National Automotive Industry Development Plan, NAIDP, was hailed as a welcome development when initiated as it was billed to stimulate growth in the automotive industry and overall evolution of the economy.

Oshinowo said: “One developmental challenge of Nigeria and major hindrance to sustainable national growth had been successive government’s policies inconsistency and programmes somersault.

“The time has come for the succeeding government to put the economic interest of the country ahead of political considerations.”

