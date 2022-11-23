News Top Stories

Nigeria lost $2bn in 8 months to oil theft –Senate

The Senate Ad-hoc Committee set up to investigate oil theft and consequent damage to the country’s economy, yesterday, disclosed that Nigeria lost a whooping sum of $2 billion to oil theft within eight months. This was as the probe Panel failed to indict or name any individual or group of individuals who were perpetrating the worrisome economic sabotage against the country.

The Committee in its report, which was considered and adopted by the Senate, noted that the country lost $2 billion, which is equivalent to N1.3 trillion to oil theft between January and August this year. The Senate had on April 14, 2022, set up a 13-member Ad-hoc Committee on Oil Lifting, Theft and the impact on Petroleum Production and Oil Revenues. The Committee which was Chaired by Senator Akpan Bassey, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum (Upstream), made far reaching recommendations on how to curb the menace of oil theft.

However, it failed to name a single person or corporate entity carrying out the oil theft, as Nigerians had expected that the members of the Panel would expose the culprits to serve as deterrent to future offenders. In one of its findings, the Committee said: “Nigeria lost over $2 billion to oil theft between January and August 2022, with consequent loss of revenue that would support the country’s fiscal deficits and budget implementation.” While presenting the report, Senator Akpan, however, noted that concerted efforts being made against the crime by stakeholders, had started yielding results with Forcados Terminal currently producing 500,000 barrels per day as against zero production in the first six months of the year.

 

