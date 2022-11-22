Nigeria lost $2bn in eight months to oil theft – Senate

The Senate Ad-hoc Committee set up to investigate oil theft and consequent damage to the country’s economy, Tuesday, disclosed that Nigeria lost a whooping sum of $2 billion to oil theft within eight months.

This was as the probe Panel failed to indict or name any individual or group of individuals who were perpetrating the worrisome economic sabotage against the country.

The Committee in its report, which was considered and adopted by the Senate, noted that the country lost $2 billion, which is equivalent to N1.3 trillion to oil theft between January and August this year.

The Senate had on April 14, 2022, set up a 13-member Ad-hoc Committee on Oil Lifting, Theft and the impact on Petroleum Production and Oil Revenues.

