Nigeria lost $3.27bn to crude oil theft in 14 months

…Sylva, Irabor, Komolafe read riot act to oil thieves

Kyari confident menace’ll be contained

The Federal Government has revealed that about $3.27 billion worth of crude oil has been lost to vandalism in the past 14 months, warning that oil theft has become a threat to the country’s corporate and economic existence. This was contained in a presentationbythe Nigerian UpstreamPetroleumRegulatory Commission (NUPRC) during a stakeholders’ engagement on oil theft on Thursday in Abuja Chief Executive of NUPRC, Engr. GbengaKomolafe, who said government was extremelyworriedaboutthe tragic situation, noted that theindustrywasthinkingof transporting crude oil from fields to export terminals by trucks.

While noting that most of the crude oil losses came from Bonny Terminal Network, Forcados Terminal Network and Brass Terminal Network.the Commission listed factors that are aiding the criminal activities to include; economic challenges, inadequate security, poor surveillance, poor community engagements, exposed facilities and stakeholder compromises. Komolafe, who noted that due to the high level of theft, the country has been unable to meet its OPEC production quota, disclosed that government was determined to end the menace so that the country could benefit from the rising price of oil and also protect the environment from oil spills.

He said: “The issue of oil theft has become a very worrisome issue to the government of Nigeria and I believe to you investors too. It is important for government and the oil companies to work together and resolve the issue, especially on the agreed volume of oil lost to vandals as the issues strike at the heart of Federation revenue. “You will recall that in the last one week we have set up a crack team for us to determine the accurate figure because as a government we cannot continue to act on the basis of an abstract or inaccurate figure in dealing with an important issue as crude oil theft because the issue goes to the heart of Federation revenue. ‘The concern of the government is to increase our national oil production. Basically, we are an oil economy and when the upstream is sick it affects the wellbeing and the health of the country.

“The situation that is happening in the upstream is getting to the level of threat to the existence and wellbeing of Nigeria. As a responsible regulator we are very concernedaboutit. Wehavebeen doing a lot and we are not relenting. We will do everything possible to increase oil production in a manner that will make the nation benefit from the upward swing in the international price of crude oil.” Chairman/Managing Director of ExxonMobil, Richard Laing, who represented the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce, noted that although the issue was not new, it had grown from just oil theft to organised criminality with sophisticated operation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...