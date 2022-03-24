News

Nigeria lost $3.27bn to crude oil theft in 14 months

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has revealed that about $3.27 billion worth of crude oil has been lost to vandalism in the past 14 months, warning that oil theft has become a threat to the country’s corporate and economic existence.

This was contained in a presentation by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) during a stakeholders’ engagement on oil theft on Thursday in Abuja

Chief Executive of NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, who said government was extremely worried about the tragic situation, noted that the industry was thinking of transporting crude oil from fields to export terminals by trucks.

While noting that most of the crude oil losses came from Bonny Terminal Network, Forcados Terminal Network and Brass Terminal Network, the Commission listed factors that are aiding the criminal activities to include; economic challenges, inadequate security, poor surveillance, poor community engagements, exposed facilities and stakeholder compromises.

Chairman/Managing Director of ExxonMobil, Richard Laing, who represented the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce, noted that although the issue was not new, it had grown from just oil theft to organised criminality with sophisticated operation.

Also speaking, the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) represented by the Managing Director of Waltersmith Petroman, Chikeze Nwosu, disclosed that about 82 per cent of its oil production was stolen in February 2022.

 

