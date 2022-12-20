Business

Nigeria lost N16.25trn to crude oil theft in 11 years – NEITI

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said that Nigeria lost a total of 619.7 million barrels of crude oil valued at $46.16 billion or N16.25 trillion to crude oil theft between 2009 to 2020. Head, Communications and Advocacy, NEITI, Obiageli Onuorah, in a statement in Abuja, also explained that the losses were from theft and sabotage based on information and data provided by an average of eight companies covered by NEITI process over the years. Onuorah said: “In a breakdown, Ni- geria in 2009, lost 69.49 million barrels valued at $4.31 billion while in 2010, 2011 and 2012, 28.31million, 38.61million and 51.58 million barrels of crude oil valued at $2.29billion, $4.39 billion and $5.82 billion were lost respectively.” She stated that NEITI’s oil and gas industry reports for 2013 to 2020 also revealed that the losses to crude oil theft did not abate as 78.30 million barrels valued at $8.55 billion were lost in 2013 alone. According to her, 2014 and 2015 witnessed combined losses of 67.29 million barrels valued at $5.57 billion, while 2016 recorded the highest losses of 101.05 million barrels, which were valued at $4.42 billion. She added that between 2017 & 2020, NEITI reports indicated losses of 36.46 million barrels ($1.99 billion) in 2017, 53.281 ($3.837 billion) in 2018, 42.248 million barrels ($2.772 billion) in 2019 and 53.056million barrels ($2.21billion) in 2020. Onuorah said: “The combined value of these losses is 619.7 million barrels amounting to $46.16 billion over a twelveyear period. “It was regrettable that at a time Nigeria’s economy is largely dependent on oil revenues, some Nigerians would choose to collude with foreign nationals to steal and sabotage the main sources of revenue for the federation.”

 

