Nigeria lucky to have Aribo over England – Gerrard

Rangers Coach, Steven Gerrard has disclosed that Nigeria is lucky to have a player like Joe Aribo ahead of England because of his amazing skills and excellent performance for his team.

Gerrard praised the 26-year-old terming him as a player who can do whatever he wants in several roles while is on the field.

“Aribo can do no wrong at the moment with the way he is playing. We are lucky to have him here so too his national team, the Super Eagles as he has a great future ahead of him,’’ he said.

After their 5-2 win against Antwerp in the Europa League which sealed their victory on a 9-5 goal aggregates score , Gerrard praised Aribo speaking on the performance of the team.

He added: ‘’I think he took his time returning from that in terms of getting his power, strength and burst of energy that he plays with back.

“He had illness on the back of that injury so it became a three month absence and that always takes time to get back up to the speed

“But now see the real Aribo. Power strength and bursts and skills – and letting shots go because he is got the quality. It was a fantastic strike and he is back for real now

