Business

Nigeria maize conference to hold April 27

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The 4th edition of the annual Nigeria Maize Conference will be held on April 27, 2022, in Abuja, according to a press release.

 

According to the statement, the hybrid event (physical and virtual), which is an annual gathering of stakeholders and experts in the maize agricultural value chain, has as its theme, “Much more maize 2.0.”

Organised by Bayer Nigeria Ltd., a subsidiary of Bayer AG Germany, the conference will bring together, key industry stakeholders from Bayer SA, the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Bayer Nigeria Ltd., Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN), Institute of Agricultural Research (IAR), the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Agribusiness Department, Unity Bank; among others.

 

The statement said that this year’s conference is coming on the heels of the 2021 edition that saw Bayer introducing the “Much More Maize” Toolkit, an innovative solution to help Nigerian farmers maximize farm yields and secure harvests that had previously been hampered by devastating disease and pests.

 

Speaking ahead of the conference, the Country Sales Manager, Bayer Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Temitope Banjo, stated that the country has made significant progress in maize production since the last edition of the conference and this year’s conference seeks to foster more impact in Nigeria and Africa.

 

He said: “Although maize production in Nigeria increased from 12.8 to 13.94 million metric tons between 2020 and 2021, propelling the country to become Africa’s largest maize producer (followed by South Africa, Egypt, and Ethiopia), there is still room for improvement to close the demand gap and meet the crop’s domestic and industrial needs in Nigeria.

 

This year’s conference will reinforce our commitment to addressing poor agronomic factors and the use of bad seeds during planting and cultivation, as well as making a greater impact through innovative solutions to ensure maize production achieves the required productivity and profitability.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

FG appoints MD for psychiatric hospital

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has appointed Dr. Imafidon Osama Agbonile as the Medical Director of Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Benin City. The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora said in a statement signed by the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH)’s Director, Media, Olujimi Oyetomi, that his appointment was for a term of four years. […]
Business

Promo: Polaris Bank customers set for grand finale

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Savings customers of Polaris Bank are gearing up for the grand finale draw of the lender’s on-going nationwide ‘Save & Win’ promo, scheduled to hold tomorrow. According to a press release, N26 million cash would have been won by 188 Polaris Bank customers nationwide at the end of the promo, having so far recorded two […]
Business

NSE: Equities close week bearish with 0.13% loss

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Stories, Chris Ugwu Trading activities at the equities market finished last week on the negative route as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.13 per cent to close the week at 38,866.39 and N20.335 trillion respectively.   All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Premium, NSE MERI Growth, NSE […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica