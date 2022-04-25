Nigeria maize conference to hold April 27

The 4th edition of the annual Nigeria Maize Conference will be held on April 27, 2022, in Abuja, according to a press release.

According to the statement, the hybrid event (physical and virtual), which is an annual gathering of stakeholders and experts in the maize agricultural value chain, has as its theme, “Much more maize 2.0.”

Organised by Bayer Nigeria Ltd., a subsidiary of Bayer AG Germany, the conference will bring together, key industry stakeholders from Bayer SA, the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Bayer Nigeria Ltd., Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN), Institute of Agricultural Research (IAR), the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Agribusiness Department, Unity Bank; among others.

The statement said that this year’s conference is coming on the heels of the 2021 edition that saw Bayer introducing the “Much More Maize” Toolkit, an innovative solution to help Nigerian farmers maximize farm yields and secure harvests that had previously been hampered by devastating disease and pests.

Speaking ahead of the conference, the Country Sales Manager, Bayer Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Temitope Banjo, stated that the country has made significant progress in maize production since the last edition of the conference and this year’s conference seeks to foster more impact in Nigeria and Africa.

He said: “Although maize production in Nigeria increased from 12.8 to 13.94 million metric tons between 2020 and 2021, propelling the country to become Africa’s largest maize producer (followed by South Africa, Egypt, and Ethiopia), there is still room for improvement to close the demand gap and meet the crop’s domestic and industrial needs in Nigeria.

This year’s conference will reinforce our commitment to addressing poor agronomic factors and the use of bad seeds during planting and cultivation, as well as making a greater impact through innovative solutions to ensure maize production achieves the required productivity and profitability.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...