Nigeria manufacturing poverty, Obi tells UniAbuja students

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said the only thing Nigeria is good at is manufacturing poverty. Obi, who addressed University of Abuja students at a town hall meeting on Friday, said no country grows only by consumption and without producing anything.

He stated that poverty is increasing in the country “because we are not invest-ing enough in education and health which is what makes the difference between a rich and a poor country.” The candidate noted that “life expectancy globally should be about 72 years but it is 55 years in Nigeria because of the growing level of poverty, a country that is so blessed. “This country should not be poor given its abundance of natural and Human Resources.” He assured them that with his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed, he would halt the drift and position the country as a giant of Africa.

The former Anambra State governor said that securing the country is his number one priority “because nothing, no matter how laudable, can be achieved without a secured environment.” He pointed out that his presidency would negotiate with agitators who are amenable and deal with those who may be recalcitrant and uncooperative because there can only be one government at a time in a country.

Obi refused to be dragged into the issue of the allegation made by one of the presidential candidates that fuel scarcity and naira redesign were deliberately created to sabotage the forthcoming election, stating that he ran an issue-based campaign. Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, explained that the motive of the gathering was intellectual engagement, which he said is the basis of political leadership.

