Politics

Nigeria manufacturing poverty, Obi tells UniAbuja students

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi has said the only thing Nigeria is good at is “manufacturing poverty”.
Obi, who addressed University of Abuja students at a town hall meeting on Friday, said no country grows only by consumption and without producing anything.
He stated that poverty is increasing in the country “because we are not investing enough in education and health which is what makes the difference between a rich and a poor country.”
The candidate noted that “life expectancy globally should be about 72 years but it is 55 years in Nigeria because of the growing level of poverty, our country that is so blessed. 
“This country should not be poor given its abundance natural and Human Resources.” 
He assured them that with his running mate Senator Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed, he would halt the drift and position the country as giant of Africa.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Oba of Lagos
Politics

It’s wrong to say we have rubber stamp legislature –Rep Akiolu

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM

Hon. Moshood Kayode Akiolu is the son of the Oba of Lagos, HRM Rilwan Akiolu, and represents Lagos Island II Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, he speaks on a variety of issues   How did you join politics? […]

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom
Politics

2023: Akwa Ibom youths reject Emmanuel’s choice

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Youths in Akwa Ibom State under the aegis of Akwa Ibom Youths Mandate has adopted the member representing Nsit Ubium/Nsit Ibom and Etinan Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Onofiok Akpan Luke rather than the state Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Uno Eno, anointed by Governor Udom Emmanuel as the next […]
Politics

Nasarawa: Revitalising economy through legal framework

Posted on Author CHEKE EMMANUEL reports

CHEKE EMMANUEL reports on how the establishment of the Nasarawa Investment and Development Agency (NASIDA) by the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule has helped to revitalise the economy of the state   In his inaugural speech as the 4th democratically elected governor of Nasarawa State on May 29, 2019, Governor Abdullahi Sule promised to revitalise […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica