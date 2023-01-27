Nigeria manufacturing poverty, Obi tells UniAbuja students

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi has said the only thing Nigeria is good at is “manufacturing poverty”.

Obi, who addressed University of Abuja students at a town hall meeting on Friday, said no country grows only by consumption and without producing anything.

He stated that poverty is increasing in the country “because we are not investing enough in education and health which is what makes the difference between a rich and a poor country.”

The candidate noted that “life expectancy globally should be about 72 years but it is 55 years in Nigeria because of the growing level of poverty, our country that is so blessed.

“This country should not be poor given its abundance natural and Human Resources.”

He assured them that with his running mate Senator Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed, he would halt the drift and position the country as giant of Africa.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...