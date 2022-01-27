News

Nigeria may face dearth of police –Smith

As monarch mulls N100,000 salary for police

Ch The Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Alhaji Musiliu Smith, fears Nigeria may face a dearth of police in the nearest future. The ex-inspector-general of police (IGP) spoke yesterday at a one-day South West Zone police recruitment sensitisation forum at the Kola Daisi Civic Centre, Ibadan. According to him, the forum was organised by the PSC towards gathering information and finding a lasting solution to the refusal of youths in many states to join the police. He said in the previous recruitment, the South West states did not meet up with the quota allocated to them. Smith accused some traditional rulers of demanding moneyfrom applicants for police jobs for them to sign their forms or to give letters of introduction.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, was represented on the occasion by Oba Adebanjo Adedinni while in attendance were the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode; Timi of Ede, Osun State, Oba Munirudeen Odesola; Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi; and the Onpetu of Ijeruland in Oyo State, Oba Sunday Oyediran.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Ngozi Onadeko was represented on the occasion. The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi said: “It is high time Nigeria woke up to where we got the police ideology. How are they funding their own? Are the policemen in that country underpaid? This is why I am advocating that the minimum pay for police officers should be N100,000 and then we can say the police should not be corrupt.”

 

