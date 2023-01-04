‘Nigeria may get trapped in debt cycle’

Unless there is an end to Federal Government’s borrowing spree, Nigeria may get trapped in a debt cycle, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said. The analysts stated this while reacting to the decision by the National Assembly, last week, to raise the planned fiscal spending for 2023 by a further 6.4 per cent, or N1.32 trillion, to N21.82 trillion, a development that means the government would have to borrow more money to fund the 2023 budget. In a report released last Friday, the analysts stated that while Nigeria’s debt to GDP ratio was “still within accommodative levels of 25.4 per cent as of September 2022, below the Debt Management Office’s (DMO) public debt ceiling of 40 per cent, … the aggressive momentum by the government to grow and diversify revenues remains a major priority to ensure the sustainability of the public debt.” Noting that the DMO’s latest data shows that the country public debt stock rose by three per cent to N44.06 trillion as of September 2022, from N42.86 trillion in June, the analysts said their main worry was about debt service interest payments, which “are also steadily on the rise in the face of dwindling government revenues.

According to the analysts, “DMO’s data showed that domestic debt service levels rose to N820.6 billion in Q3, while FGN’s aggregate revenue in 2022 (8 months to August) was a trifling N4.6 trillion, which stands as a shortfall to its target in the 2022 budget of N9.97 trillion (N9.73 trillion in 2023). Meanwhile, the cost of debt service totaled N3.5 trillion during the 8-month period, and the debt service to revenue ratio stood at 83 per cent.” They further stated: “Looking at CBN data, its Ways and Means advances to the government have risen to more than N23 trillion (N23.78 trillion) as of October, and if this is added to the stock of debt, then the debt-to-GDP ratio upticks to 39 per cent. “On the part of the federal government, it plans to securitize the debt through bonds with a 40-year tenor and an interest rate of nine per cent in a bid to address the increasing advances from CBN. This, however, has sparked reactions from analysts on how the apex bank breached its Fiscal Responsibility Act. Notwithstanding, Nigeria’s low revenue collection has always looked weak if we consider the high debt-service to revenue ratio of above 80.per cent.” Warning that the country’s public debt would likely continue to head north given the continued increase in loans from domestic and external sources to finance the 2022 and 2023 budget deficits, the analysts said: “We note that if the current trend of borrowing spree continues, Nigeria may get trapped in a debt cycle as it borrows to finance its recurrent expenditures without a corresponding increase in revenues. Meanwhile, the World Bank projected in a report that Nigeria is likely to expend over 100 per cent of its revenues on debt servicing by 2026.” New Telegraph recently reported that analysts at FBNQuest Research have urged the Federal Government to implement “much needed” fiscal reforms in order to reduce the fiscal deficit and the rising public debt. Specifically, the FBNQuest analysts called for the elimination of subsidies and a broadening of the tax base. Noting that the country’s public debt burden has been rising steadily, the analysts said that the debt stock will further head north given that the National Assembly recently approved a 2022 supplementary budget of N820billion which will be funded by new borrowings. They pointed out that the new borrowings will increase the fiscal deficit to about N8.2trillion from N7.4trillion envisaged in the initial 2022 budget. The analysts stated: “Based on 2021 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the nation’s total debt stock has risen to around 25.4 per cent of GDP compared with 24.7 per cent as at Q2 ’22. Given the DMO’s public debt ceiling of 40 per cent, the total public debt implies additional borrowing of N25.3 trillion. “The total public debt covers the external and domestic debt stock of the federal and state governments. In line with convention, it excludes sovereign debt owed by stateowned agencies like the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria and the FGN’s ways and means advances

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...