‘Nigeria may lose $23bn to crude theft in 2023’

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabi- amila, has disclosed that Nigeria may lose up to $23 billion to crude oil theft this year if concrete efforts are not made to thwart it. This is just as the House has invited the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami and minister of finance, bud- get and national planning, Zainab Ahmed over $2.4 billion undeclared crude sales.

Gbajabiamila stated this Monday in his opening address at the inves- tigation of alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue from illegal sale of 48 mil- lion barrels of crude oil export in 2015 including crude oil export from 2014 till date at the National Assembly.

The Speaker said: “Available data shows that the country may lose 23 billion dollars this year to crude oil theft with concerns being expressed about the possibility of meeting 2023 proposed production target of 1.69 mil- lion barrels per day due to the myriad of issues militating against the attainment of this target, such vandalism, in-accurate reconciliation, insecurity and unreasonable operational cost “Nigeria’s revenue to GDP ratio is below 5% which is rated amongst the five lowest countries in the world and it is reported that about 700 million dollar worth of crude oil is lost to oil theft monthly in Nigeria.

In January and July 2022 alone, Nige- ria lost $10 billion to the crime.” Represented by Hon Isiaka Ibrahim Ayokunle, the Speaker lamented that: “It was quite alarming to learn about whistle blower allegations that over $2.4 billion in possible revenue by the country was lost from the sale of 48 million barrels of Nigeria’s crude oil cargoes in China.”

He assured that: “Whistle-blowers that volunteered information to this Honourable House will receive the maximum legislative protection and confidentiality,”

Meanwhile, the ad hoc committee has summoned the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed and the At- torney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to provide details of the status of remittances into the federation account and the Whistle-blower Protection Bill before the House.

The ad hoc committee also gave Oriental Energy Limited a one-week ultimatum to provide all necessary details regarding its involvement in crude oil lifting and sales within the period under review.

Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Mark Gbillah (LP, Benue) while addressing participants at the investigative hearing, said the focus of the panel is on the alleged sale of crude in China, which was not remitted into the fed- eration account, as well as other related matters contained in the panel’s terms of reference.

A former member of the House, Hon. Johnson Agbonayinma also made a presentation before the panel, saying the quantum of money involved in the crude oil heist was way more than what the panel is investigating, suggesting that relevant agencies be summoned to give explanations, just as he promised to avail the committee of the sensitive documents at his disposal.

Meanwhile, Whistle- blowers Network yester- day staged a peaceful protest at the main gate of the National Assembly against the Gbillah- led committee.

The protesters, led by Ambassador Joseph Peter Umoh, carried banners and placards with inscriptions denouncing the setting up of the Ad-Hoc Committee by the House of Representatives, when the crime was already be- ing litigated against in the court of law. While addressing journalists via a written state- ment, Ambassador Umoh said the Gbillah committee was unnecessary since the crime was already subjected to litigation.

According to the Spokes- person of the protesters, as Whistle-blowers, they blew open the stolen crude oil and illegal sales in China to Hon. Mark Gbillah and Nigerians generally. He also pointed out that, rather than carry them along in the planned investigation, Mark Gbillah and his Ad-Hoc Commit- tee decided to do it alone, raising suspicion of vested interests.

Like this: Like Loading...