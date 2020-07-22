News Top Stories

Nigeria may resume int’l flights before October – Sirika

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, said Nigeria would most likely re-open the country’s airspace to international flights earlier than October 2020.
The minister, on his verified Twitter handle @hadisirika, said what was earlier announced to be re-opening of airspace to international flights for October 15, 2020 was the routine 90-day Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).
Sirika, however, stated that in liaison with Health, Foreign Affairs Ministries and Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, “We will announce the agreed date, regardless of the ban by Europe, United Arab Emirates, etc. It may be earlier than October.”
Meanwhile, NAMA has clarified that its three-month NOTAM from July 15 to October 15, 2020 should not be misconstrued as date for lifting of ban on international air travel.
Spokesman for NAMA, Mr. Khalid Emele, stated that following the receipt of an All Operators Letter (NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/152) from NCAA, the agency issued an Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC) titled “Phased Resumption of Domestic Flights” on July 7, 2020 to the effect that Lagos and Abuja airports will open for domestic flight operations on July 8, Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Maiduguri and Uyo opens on July 11, and all other airports on July 15.
To him, the NOTAM was issued for a minimum duration of three months in view of the fact that a specific date for resumption of international flights has neither been confirmed by the Minister of Aviation nor the Director General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Profiling Omagbemi, unique Nigerian musician who is also a thriving entrepreneur

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Many musicians are happy just creating music and enjoying the lifestyle that being a famous musician provides. However, a lot of pop, rap & rock stars have interests beyond music, including a passion for entrepreneurship. Born, Wisdom Omatoritsero Omagbemi, is one of those impressive musician-entrepreneurs who has made a name for himself in the […]
News

Court clears Tompolo’s firm, Akpolokemi, others of N34bn fraud

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Ibrahim Buba of a Federal High Court in Lagos has cleared Global West Vessel Specialist Limited, a firm linked to a former Niger Delta militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, of alleged N34 billion fraud. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in 2015 dragged the firm and eight others to court on […]
News

Guber election: September 19 to end ‘godfatherism’ in Edo politics – Group

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Indigent young graduates of Edo State origin, under the aegis of the ‘Bury Godfatherism in Edo’ yesterday declared that the September 19 governorship election will mark the end of ‘godfatherism’ in the state politics. Coordinator of the group, Osaro Idemudia, recalled how in 2007, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole fought and defeated godfatherism during the hay days […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: