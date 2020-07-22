Nigeria may resume int’l flights before October – Sirika

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, said Nigeria would most likely re-open the country’s airspace to international flights earlier than October 2020.

The minister, on his verified Twitter handle @hadisirika, said what was earlier announced to be re-opening of airspace to international flights for October 15, 2020 was the routine 90-day Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

Sirika, however, stated that in liaison with Health, Foreign Affairs Ministries and Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, “We will announce the agreed date, regardless of the ban by Europe, United Arab Emirates, etc. It may be earlier than October.”

Meanwhile, NAMA has clarified that its three-month NOTAM from July 15 to October 15, 2020 should not be misconstrued as date for lifting of ban on international air travel.

Spokesman for NAMA, Mr. Khalid Emele, stated that following the receipt of an All Operators Letter (NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/152) from NCAA, the agency issued an Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC) titled “Phased Resumption of Domestic Flights” on July 7, 2020 to the effect that Lagos and Abuja airports will open for domestic flight operations on July 8, Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Maiduguri and Uyo opens on July 11, and all other airports on July 15.

To him, the NOTAM was issued for a minimum duration of three months in view of the fact that a specific date for resumption of international flights has neither been confirmed by the Minister of Aviation nor the Director General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

