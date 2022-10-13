Nigeria may tap into IMF’s Food Shock Window

…mulls debt restructuring…N20trn outstanding to be bundled into bonds

Nigeria is considering tapping into the newly created International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Food Shock Window (FSW) with a view to boosting her external reserves and addressing food crises likely to be triggered by floods that are currently wrecking havoc in the country.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, dropped this hint yesterday at the Annual Meetings of the World Bank/IMF meetings in Washington D.C. She also said the country is considering restructuring her debt and extending the repayment period of its credit obligations and appointed consultants to advise the government as it faces a rising debt-service burden.

“The last drawing we had from the IMF was the second round of Special Drawing Right (SDR) that was provided for all the member countries of the IMF. “The IMF recently offered a food security package (Food Shock Window) that countries can draw and it is equivalent to about 50 per cent of their SDRs.

“We have not taken a decision to draw on that, we have to examine what are the requirements to see if it will be safe for us to draw because we don’t want to be drawn into an IMF programme and as it is, we are studying the terms and conditions,” the minister said. She said if these programmes work for Nigeria, the country would decide to take it because the funds would boost foreign reserves and help to cope with the challenges that the country is facing such as floods and food. “We realise that the floods that are happening are currently destroying crops, and therefore, the harvest that is expected will be much less and it will mean that more of our people will struggle to be able to afford food,” she explained. The SDR is an international reserve asset, created by the IMF in 1969 to supplement its member countries’ official reserves.

To date, a total of SDR 660.7 billion (equivalent to about US$943 billion) have been allocated. The FSW, which opened last week, will provide for a period of a year, a new channel for emergency Fund financing to member countries that have urgent balanceof paymentneedsdueto acute food insecurity, a sharp increase in their food import bill, or a shock to their cereal exports. Access, according to the Fund, will be consistent with the actual balance of payments needs, and capped at 50 per cent of quota, and will be additional to the current annual access limits under the RCF/RFI. The cumulative access limits under the RFI regular window and the RCF exogenous shock window, currently at 150 per cent of quota, will be increased to 175 per cent of quota for members that will borrow through the FSW. A review is planned by the end of June 2023, according to the Fund.

The IMF also underscored the urgency for more “orderly debt restructuring” efforts to put low-income countries on a more sustainable path. According to Bloomberg, Ahmed also disclosed that the government planned to refinance domestic debt obligations that are due this year and next, while the country’s N20 trillion ($45.4 billion) in outstanding borrowings from the central bank will be bundled into government bonds.

“For the larger portfolio of debt, we have just appointed a consultant” to assess how the government can “get additional relief by way of restructuring and negotiating to stretch out the repayments to longer periods,” Ahmed said. She didn’t provide further details. Nigeria faces a rising debt service burden that the World Bank estimates will hit 102 per cent of revenues this year. The government, this week, laid out an ambitious 20.5 trillion spending program for next year, half of which is not backed by revenues. Lawmakers have approved the government’s plan to borrow as much as N8.4 trillion to plug part of the shortfall – an estimated N10.78 trillion or 4.8 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“The budget is designed for us to raise financing 50 per cent from domestic and 50 per cent from the international financing and this will be a combination of concessionary sources and bilateral sources as well as the international capital market,” Ahmed said. Nigeria will only consider a Eurobond issuance if yields move to levels close to where they were when it last tapped international markets, “with a little markup,” Ahmed said.

Nigeria sold a seven-year bond in March at a yield of 8.375 per cent, far higher than a similar maturity it raised eight months earlier at 6.125 per cent. It later shelved plans to borrow another $950 million in May after yields on outstanding bonds spiked to mid-double digits.

“As it is right now, it’s too expensive for us to borrow from the international capital market,” Ahmed said. Instead, the government will cut tax waivers and incentives given to companies and also plans to introduce new excise duties or levies to ramp up revenues.

The yield on the country’s longest tenured 2049 bond closed at 13.972 per cent on Tuesday. Ahmed expects that increased efforts to tackle crude theft, which has cut output to record lows, will produce results in the next three months. “In the next one, two, three months, we should be able to hit the targets that we have in the budget, which is 1.6 million barrels a day,” she said. Meanwhile, the Fiscal Affairs Director, IMF, Vitor Gaspar, was quoted by Reiters as saying that the problems facing low-income countries had been exacerbated by food and energy shocks and climate disasters, and it was critical to frame policies that would avert social unrest.

“The rise of extreme poverty and food insecurity that began before the pandemic should be addressed at the global level by a broad set of initiatives,” he said, as well as more efforts to reduce the debt stock of vulnerable countries.

The IMF’s new Fiscal Monitor, released Wednesday, maps out the difficult tradeoffs facing fiscal policymakers as they try to protect low-income families from large real income losses while avoiding moves that would contravene monetary policy.

It notes that global public debt is projected to remain elevated at 91 per cent of gross domestic product in 2022, down from a historic high in 2022 but still about 7.5 percentage points higher than pre-pandemic levels. Low income countries were particularly vulnerable, with nearly 60 per cent of the poorest countries now in debt distress or at risk of it. Gaspar stressed the need to narrowly target fiscal measures at those most in need, and to structure measures that helped reduce domestic demand in a world where available energy resources had shrunk. “The Fiscal Monitor message is clear: Be prepared. Be prepared for a shock prone world,” he said.

Paolo Mauro, deputy director of the fiscal affairs department, said there was an empirical association between social unrest and episodes of spikes in food and energy prices. “The way to reduce the risk of (widespread social unrest) is to give people a feeling that the money they pay in taxes is well-spent and we put a lot of emphasis on good governance practices,” Mauro said. Fiscal transparency and progressive taxes – that hit the rich harder – were other options, he said.

Meanwhile, the IMF has said that while it backs moves by governments to tax companies’ excess profits, such changes must be clearly communicated and cannot apply to already realised profits. Reuters reported Gaspar, IMF’s fiscal affairs head, as saying that taxing excess profits could provide permanent revenue for a country’s budget, but the European Union initiative now being considered was “problematic” because it violated tax certainty.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...