“Nigeria Medical Association CRS Chapter Passes A Vote Of Confidence On The Cross River State Commissioner For Health Dr Betta Edu as more COVID-19 test centers open in CRS”

The Cross River State Chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association has passed a vote of confidence on the State’s Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu reinstating their willingness to partner with the Cross River State Government and the State ministry of Health to achieve universal Health Care and other goals.

Speaking during a courtesy call led by the Association’s Chairman Dr Innocent Abang and his Executive members to the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu, Dr Abang thanked the State government for the synergy and support accorded the CRS NMA applauding the Health Commissioner for her humility doggedness, steadfastness and dedication to ensuring that cross riverians receive quality health services especially in this era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wish to state that it is a new dawn/era for the CRS NMA, as an Association we cannot work without the support, synergy and collaboration of the government. The Governor Sen Prof Ben Ayade has in several ways proven his commitment to the health sector and welfare of cross riverians this we must support.

A lot has happened between the CRS NMA and the government but we are glad it is all over, peace has been restored as the CRS NMA has put her house together. We have passed a Vote of Confidence on Dr Betta Edu the CRS Commissioner for Health as her leadership prowess is exceptional we congratulate her on her emergency as the national Chairman of The Nigeria Health Commissioners forum. We’ll work together to achieve great goals. Let me again use this medium to thank the Governor Sen Ben Ayade & Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu for her doggedness, steadfastness and dedication in ensuring that the right things are done and for being so proactive in the COVID-19 and other health response; there is still a lot to be done and we trust that we can achieve more soon.

Dr Edu in her response welcomed the CRS branch of the NMA Chairman and his Executive to her Ministry on behalf of the State Governor Sen Prof Ben Ayade while commending the administration of Dr Abang for being focused and result oriented with an understanding that the Association cannot work alone or even in isolation but must always join forces with the government to achieve her goals.

“I welcome this super team to the State’s Ministry of Health, the brief dark moments between the government and the CRS NMA has been put behind us, it’s time for us to get to work as we have lost valuable time. I commend this NMA administration and her leadership for being peaceful, proactive and result oriented. This reunion today will further open more doors for a greater synergy and cooperation to enable us give our people the very best of health care services while exploring all ways possible to meet the needs of the association.

“We will hit the ground running starting from the State’s Health Insurance Scheme that will be flagged off on this March where over five thousand persons will be enrolled on day one. Knowing the very important role doctors play in our health sector, the functionality of this exercise will be strengthened by this synergy/partnership. Sen Prof Ben Ayade has reopened the employment window and more doctors can apply. Locum employment opportunity for Doctors who are fully employed but can be engaged on a part time basis as well as a Volunteer Doctors Scheme to also be run and supervised by the Association.”

The Commissioner for Health called on the Association to continue to partner with the State government to reached underserved areas through free medical outreaches in under served communities starting from the three senatorial districts of state soon as possible. She thanked the CRS NMA leadership as she reassured them of the governor’s commitment to seeing them achieve their goals while also promising that a functional Medical School will soon start running in the University of Cross River State since the name and scope has now been successfully changed.

With her to welcome the CRS NMA team was the CRSMOH permanent secretary Barr Takon Asu Takon, the Director of Public Health Dr Iwara Iwara, the Director of Medical Services Dr Itam Essien and a host of other Directors in her Ministry. From the health ministry the NMA Team was led by the Commissioner to the Lawrence Henshaw Memorial Hospital COVID-19 Laboratory where the commended the state Government for the huge work done to restart the lab after the wanton destruction last year! Right now the state has 4 testing sites.

