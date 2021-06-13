Body & Soul

Nigeria meets Uganda, as Bishop Adebayo Babalola’s son marries heartthrob

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Love never hides! When a young man is truly in love, you will know!! Samuel Oluwasegun Babalola last Saturday, wore his heart on his sleeves for his equally young lovely bride Sylvia Anjolaoluwa. It was that love that made him arrive early to tie the nuptial knot with his heart throb at the Lafiaji, Obalende located Flaming Sword Ministries aka Chapel of the Overtakers in Lagos Island.

 

Handsomely dressed, his sparkling white and black colour combination stood him out and got him admiration from all the guests at his wedding. He waited patiently with his friends, the groomsmen, in their stylish suits, for his bride to arrive the serene white painted and decorated auditorium of the church.

 

And when Sylvia arrived, she in her glittering wedding gown and her array of bridesmaids, all daintily dressed in pink satin dress, of different styles, all the way from Uganda, they came with joy and infectious smiles that set the pace for the ceremony of the day, and the joy of celebration that was witnessed throughout the day.

 

But why Uganda? Oh, that’s where Samuel Oluwasegun Babalola’s bride hail from. They had met outside Nigeria, during his sojourn abroad. And guess what, they were so into each other that Sylvia introduced him to all the beautiful things of Uganda.

 

Now Samuel Oluwasegun Babalola eats most of the delicious dishes that Uganda has to offer and now he knows all by their names!

 

With so many top Ministers of God inside the church for the occasion, the blessings of the day flowed unto the couple from all directions as one Minister after the other gave their prayers and blessings.

 

Love confessed, rings exchanged, Mr and Mrs. Samuel Oluwasegun Babalola emerged as the newest couple in town!

 

It was a day for songs of praise and dances. And the dance for the new couple, started right there in the church where the groom’s father, is the presiding Bishop.

 

When the church ceremony was over, the sanctified new couple, led their guests in a long convoy, to the glittering, well decorated hall of The Coliseum, an upscale popular event centre in Lekki.

 

The wedding reception, just like the church ceremony, had everything in order. And because of the covid-19 restrictions, the number of guests that attended, was equally restricted. But that didn’t reduce the happiness nor the beauty of the celebration

