Nigeria, Mexico clash July 3 in Los Angeles

The Nigeria Football Federation has secured another top friendly game for the Super Eagles after announcing CONCACAF Gold Cup holders, Mexico, as the country’s opponent come Saturday, July 3, at the famous Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the State of California, United States of America. The federation recently announced a friendly game with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon scheduled for Vienna, Austria capital in June.

The game which will be the sixth confrontation between the senior teams of both countries, four of which have ended in draws will kicks off at 7.30pm LA time. The only win in the series has gone to Mexico, when they trumped a US Gold Cup encounter in Dallas (State of Texas) 2-1 on June 24, 1995. Jonathan Akpoborie scored Nigeria’s only goal.

Close-fought confrontations include a 1-1 draw at the FIFA Intercontinental Tournament for the King Fahd Cup (now FIFA Confederations Cup) in Saudi Arabia on January 13, 1995 (Mexico prevailed 5-4 on penalties in the quarter final match), and 0-0 draws in friendly matches in Houston and Atlanta the previous decade. A friendly game in Mexico also ended 2-2. Mexico is the most successful team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup with eight titles and are the current Cup holders. NFF’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport, said: “We are happy to be able to announce this match, which is a clash between two very big teams from two different continents. Mexico against Nigeria is a big match any day and the venue is class.”

Like this: Like Loading...