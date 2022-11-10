Nigeria, Morocco move to strengthen football ties

Efforts to make more robust the cordial relationship between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Morocco in the game of football has commenced apace with a positive and purposeful meeting in Abuja between the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, and the Ambassador of Morocco to Nigeria, His Excellency Moha Ou Ali Tagma.

Gusau, in company with NFF 1st Vice President, Felix Anyansi-Agwu and Board Members, Margaret Icheen and Sharif Inuwa, informed His Excellency Tagma that the visit was both in appreciation of the co-operation that the NFF and Nigeria Football teams have received from the embassy in the past and in recognition of the great role that Morocco is playing in African football at the moment.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...