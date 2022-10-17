Nigeria-Morocco Project: Marketers back NNPCL’s investment decisions

Success Nwogu Oil marketers under the aegis of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have said the pronouncement by the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, that the company will make the final investment decision on its $25 billion, 5600 KM Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project by 2023 is a good business strategy.

Executive Secretary and Chief Executive of MOMAN, Mr Clement Isong, and IPMAN Chairman of NNPC depot Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amao, in separate interviews with New Telegraph, said 2023 was the appropriate year for the decision to be taken on the project.

They also said the gas pipeline project was a laudable venture. Isong said: “What the GCEO is saying is how companies operate. “That is how IOCs or any big company operates. It does a thorough study before making up its mind. It does a feasibility study. It analysis the cost and the benefits before making up its mind. I am sure that is what he means.

“By then, all the numbers will be known and they will make up their mind based on that. So in theory, it looks good on paper but until they do the numbers, you can not say. NNPC is now not just a political tool or political instrument, NNPC going forward is a viable business.

So it has to do the numbers to make up its mind whether it is a good decision or not. I am sure that is what they are doing.

“From a distance, it looks as if it is a worthwhile venture for Nigeria to invest in the project. I said from a distance because I have not seen the numbers but from what we know is that Europe is one of the biggest markets for gas in the world. the supply of gas to Europe is threatened by geo-political circumstances, and it represents an opportunity for Nigeria which has an abundance of gas.

“On that basis, it looks as if it is a good feat. It is a good investment for the country. But those that have access to the numbers are the people in the best place to make the best decision.”

On his part, Amoo said: “I strongly support taking the decision in 2023. I wish it will be taken after the election so that there would not be a distraction and there would not be undue influences and there will be possible corruption that would be promoting or diverting funds to where we might not need them. So it is better to be tabled after 2023 after the election.

“It is a good project that can fetch us something good. It can bring about building relationships with other nations and at the same time, improve our GDP. We will get a client on the areas of GDP developing nations and some other factors of progress in the international community.

When you look at the area of international business, we will be one way or the other, increase to state level or standard.” Kyari had said NNPCL would take the final investment decision on the $25 billion, 5600 KM Nigeria- Morocco Gas Pipeline Project by 2023.

He stated that discussions around the financing of the project were ongoing, adding that Nigeria’s plans to quadruple gas production and end flaring were very realisable.

According to him, the NNPCL will be “IPO ready” also in 2023. He, however, said that It will be up to the government, to decide whether and when to list NNPCL shares. He said: “We will take a final investment decision next year,” adding that discussions around financing were ongoing, without disclosing the institutions interested in backing the project

We have seen the opportunity to bring back every gas pipeline project that you can think of. It is a matter of who needs it and who’s ready to pay for it,” he noted. The NMGP 5,600 KM gas pipeline will traverse 13 African countries and when completed will provide gas from Nigeria to the West African countries through the Kingdom of Morocco and subsequently to Europe.

The gas pipeline project when completed will supply three billion standard cubic feet of gas per day and would be an extension of the existing West African Gas Pipeline that transverses from Lagos, Nigeria, connecting to Cotonou, Benin; Lomé, Togo; and Tema and Takoradi, Ghana.

It would additionally connect toSierra Leone; Cote d’Ivoire; Monrovia, Abidjan, Liberia; Freetown, Conakry, Guinea; Bissau, Guinea-Bissau; Banjul, Gambia; Dakar, Senegal; Tangiers, Nouakchott, Mauritania;, Morocco; and Cádiz, Spain. NNPCL, the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines, (ONHYM) and the. Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on September 15 in Rabat, Morroco, signed an agreement to kick off in earnest the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project(NMGPP).

Other agreements were between NNPC, ONHYM and Mauritanian Hydrocarbons Company (SMH) of Mauritania, as well as NNPC, ONHYM and Petrosen of Senegal.

Kyari signed the agreement on behalf of Nigeria; the Director General.of Morocco’s National Office for Hydrocarbons & Mines (ONHYM), Dr.Amina Benkhadra, signed on behalf of her country; while the ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalization, Mr Sediko.Douka, signed on behalf of the sub-regional organisation. Morocco’s King Mohammed VI and Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari four years ago agreed on a mega-project to transport gas along the.Atlantic coast, over 3,000 km.

This was after an agreement serving.this purpose was signed in 2016.

