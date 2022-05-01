Nigeria, most terrorized nation in the world, workers pauperized –ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan branch, has described the Nigerian situation as assuming a mythical dimension of failure considering the lacklustre attitude of the Federal Government to the intractable strike going on in the nation’s Universities.

The Union in a Workers’ Day celebration message to the Nation, signed by its Chairman, Prof. Ayoola Akinwole, made available to Sunday Telegraph in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, added that Nigeria was “unarguably the most terrorized nation in the world, ahead of Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, Nigerian workers carry on with their jobs daily at great risk, suffering additional humiliations of bearing the burden of political and financial corruption of those who are supposed to look out for the welfare of the people.

Our country is a fiefdom of competing warlords, assemblage of official certified terrorists, carnivals of jesters and bands of thieves dressed in costumes and bemusing titular inanities. “Our political elites are ravaging bandits, stealing our peace in the name of politics; disguised terrorists raiding our common patrimonies.

Our economic elites are conniving mongrels. The traditional rulers no longer serve the deities and the ancestors. They are asleep to the cries of workers and now serve at the altar of mammon. They have sold their peoples to slavery and abandoned their sacred obligations to deities. Religious rulers are now chattered prophets, prayer contractors, ministers of their own bellies and priests of violence.”

Lawan salutes Nigerian workers

Chukwu David Abuja

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commended Nigerian workers for their immense contributions to the development of the country. Lawan sent his salutation in a message signed by the Special Adviser to the President of the Senate, Ola Awoniyi, where he saluted the workers on the occasion of this year’s May Day.

According to him, the Labour creates wealth for the nation, saying that for that reason, the welfare of the Nigerian workers should always be accorded priority, assuring that the National Assembly would continue to partner with the Organised Labour in addressing issues affecting workers and the generality of the Nigerian people.

“We should always be mindful that no society can make meaningful progress without industrial peace and harmony. “Once again, I say congratulations to all Nigerian workers and wish them a happy May Day.”

Sani Bello felicitates with workers

Daniel Atori Minna

In a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, Governor Abubakar Bello Sani of Niger State said that a vibrant and dedicated civil service is key for a state and even the nation to attain greatness.

Governor Sani Bello felicitated with all workers and organized labour in the state as they join their counterparts in the country to mark Workers Day. He acknowledged that civil servants have remained the heart of every government as it is tasked with the duties of executing policies and programmes of government.

He expressed the determination of his administration to continue to evolve strategies to make the civil service more efficient and ensure effective service delivery.

He also assured them of his commitment to their welfare and providing a conducive working environment for better performance pointing out that a vibrant workforce is essential and critical to achieving good governance.

Obi to workers: Remain committed to the country

Former Governor Peter Obi has called on Nigerian workers to remain resolute in their contributions to building a better nation for all, irrespective of the present challenges confronting almost everyone in the nation.

Obi made the call in his Message to mark the 2022 Workers Day. He restated the need to move the country from the ‘sharing and consumption mentality’ to a creative and productive country. He said that this can be achieved when workers and all Nigerians carry out their duties productively, for the sake of the country, rather than being transactional for their personal interests.

Decrying the high cost of living, the effect of which is worse on the Nigerian workers, whereby they spend 100% of their income on feeding alone, Obi urged all Nigerians, particularly Nigerian workers, to commit themselves to increased productivity which will translate to increased government revenue and subsequently an increase in the welfare of workers.

He urged the government to find ways to pay outstanding pensions and gratuities, and honour agreements with workers, especially that with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), so as to end the ongoing strike action and enable “our children to go back to school.”

Let our individual, collective efforts merge to produce better Nigeria –Tinubu

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, charged Nigerians to work in harmony to produce a better country for themselves and future generations. Asiwaju in a message signed by his media office said: “Let us as Nigerians dedicate ourselves to a hopeful future.

“Let us dedicate this day and ourselves to the fair and unassailable proposition that every worker is entitled to an equitable wage representing the value of their labour and effort.”

Hope nears the corner, Anyim assures workers

Frontline PDP presidential aspirant, Anyim Pius Anyim has commended Nigerian workers for their steadfastness and determination to put in their best despite their harsh economic realities of the day.

A message to workers released from his Campaign office in Abuja on Saturday, the former President of the Senate lamented the downturn in the quality of the life of workers in the country caused by bad economic situation which has made the living condition of members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the entire working class both in the public and private sectors a nightmare.

Anyim cited high rate of inflation, underemployment, salary delays, and salary denials as some of the major economic challenges facing workers as well as myriads of non economic factors that have brought pain to workers in the country.

He praised Nigerian workers for continuing to put in their best despite the difficult work environment and conditions, describing workers as genuine patriots.

